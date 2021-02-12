BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar Continues Expansion with Help of Architect of Record Harrison

Dallas-based global architecture and design firm completes ground-up build in Plano

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar once again enlisted the help of Harrison – a Dallas-based, award-winning architecture and design firm – to bring the brand’s vision to life for its new Plano location.

Located at 5430 State Hwy. 121 , the new 9,432-square-foot restaurant features an all-season, dog-friendly patio with a container bar and plenty of seating. The expansive patio also has cooling and heating systems, ensuring a comfortable environment for all. The completed restaurant features vintage industrial interior design with a retro theme complete with dark wood and leather. BoomerJack’s is set to open its doors in mid-February.

“The vision behind BoomerJack’s was to create a restaurant with a welcoming environment where guests can relax, catch a game and enjoy a good time,” said Harrison Vice President of Architecture Geoff Spaete. “We took their vision and brand story and ran with it. There’s no bad seat in the restaurant, and the huge patio is really unique because it has a shipping container bar, tons of seating, oversize fans, fire pits and more. It really is a patio for all seasons, which is especially nice given current COVID regulations regarding indoor dining.”

BoomerJack’s is privately owned by North Texas restaurateur Brent Tipps, owner of On Deck Concepts. Tipps had previously worked with Harrison to develop On Deck Concepts’ high-profile, innovative social lounge, Sidecar Social, in 2019. Harrison is also completing another ground-up restaurant for BoomerJacks in Lake Worth, Texas, which is expected to open later this year.

In addition to headquarters in Dallas, Harrison also has offices in Melbourne, Australia and London and Birmingham, U.K. For more information about Harrison, visit harrison.hn .

About BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar

BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar welcomes everyone to enjoy its laid-back atmosphere, wall-to-wall TVs, mouthwatering food, cold drinks and value pricing. Founded in 2002, the company currently includes 15 BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar locations across DFW, located in: Fairview, Grapevine, North Fort Worth, Fort Worth – Cityview, Fort Worth – West 7th, North Arlington, South Arlington, Murphy, Bedford, Dallas – NW Hwy, Dallas – Casa Linda, Dallas – Samuel Blvd, Denton, Mesquite and Terrell. BoomerJack’s cares about its community and supports more than 10 local charities. Honored four times as a Top 100 Place to work by the Dallas Morning News, BoomerJack’s is privately owned by North Texas restaurateur Brent Tipps under the restaurant group On Deck Concepts. For more information, visit www.boomerjacks.com .

