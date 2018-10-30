BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse Celebrates 20 Years

Thanks Customers With Four Days Of Delicious Giveaways

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Louisville-based BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse is celebrating 20 years of serving up their award-winning gourmet pizzas and craft beers. To mark this momentous occasion, BoomBozz is treating customers to four days of giveaways November 5-8, 2018 in all locations, and rolling out a brand new menu in all Louisville locations.

Beginning November 5, customers can visit their nearest BoomBozz location for daily giveaways ranging from commemorative glasses and branded footballs, to $500 in BoomBozz gift cards. Residents throughout Louisville, Nashville and Indianapolis are also encouraged to check their mailbox for a special 20th Anniversary offer – A buy one large pizza, get a medium pizza for only .20 cents coupon (must present mailer at time of purchase).

As BoomBozz celebrates the past 20 years, they also look toward the future with the introduction of a new menu featuring more mouthwatering options to love including: Tater Kegs, Chicken Bacon Avocado Pizza, Classic Meatballs and a Broken Cannoli. The new menu will roll out in all Louisville locations in tandem with anniversary celebrations.

“I’ve always said, if it’s not fun, it’s not worth doing,” said Tony Palombino, founder and CEO of BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse. “20 years later, and we’re still having fun making the best pizza we possibly can and doing right by our customers. This week we celebrate two decades in the business, and raise a glass to our loyal customers who helped us get here!”

Customers can visit any of the nine BoomBozz locations November 5-8, 2018 to get in on the anniversary celebrations. For real-time updates and giveaways during BoomBozz anniversary week, follow along on Facebook @boombozzpizzaandtaphouse.

About BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse

BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse first opened in Louisville, Ky. in 1998 by Tony Palombino, whose goal was to compete with large pizza chains by offering truly gourmet pizzas made with premium ingredients. Today, BoomBozz has eight locations across Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee, with continued plans for growth. Known for their craft beer and premium pizza, BoomBozz has garnered numerous recognitions, including the title of “Best Pizza in America” at the International Pizza Championship and “Best Pizza in Kentucky” by Food Network Magazine in 2011. Most recently, FastCasual Magazine ranked the company’s concept as 16th in their “Top 100 Movers & Shakers,” and Pizza Today Magazine named BoomBozz on their list of “Top 100 Pizzerias.” For more information on BoomBozz, visit www.boombozz.com and follow on Facebook @boombozzpizzaandtaphouse and Instagram @boombozzcraftpizza.

