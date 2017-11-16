Boom in sugary pastry stouts shows craft industry forgetting what beer tastes like

Remember that Budweiser commercial that lit up craft beer a few years back?

It mocked people who dared to smell their beer. Who cared to think critically about their beer. Who created such things as pumpkin peach ale.

Well, turns out Budweiser might have had a point.

After six hours wandering the aisles of the Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer last weekend, I have concluded that craft beer is betraying itself. It is forgetting what beer should taste like.

Though FOBAB, held this year at the University of Illinois at Chicago Forum on Friday and Saturday, remains Chicago's most essential beer festival, corners of it have become a showcase for beer that tastes more like dessert than beer. "Pastry stouts," the industry calls them.

Among the 376 beers poured at FOBAB this year, about 50 were pastry stouts, the largest share of the largest category at FOBAB.

Five years ago, among 194 beers, a measly six could be counted as pastry stouts. Back then, breweries were far more likely to age imperial stout in whiskey barrels to show the character of the beer they'd brewed and the barrels they'd secured. Today, those same beers are overrun with coffee, vanilla beans, coconut, cinnamon, chiles and cacao nibs.

So very many cacao nibs.

At this year's FOBAB, there was beer named for cake (Barrel-Aged German Chocolate Cake), beer named for milkshakes (Bourbon Barrel Aged Supershake), beer named for cookies (Bourbon Barrel Aged Gingerbread Imperial Stout) and beer that didn't bother specifying its form of sugary decadence (Beer Geek Mid-Day Dessert). Lil Beaver Brewery, of Bloomington, Ill., poured a beer it described as boasting "enough cacao nibs and toasted coconut to make you think you're drinking a candy bar."

It's a confounding moment in craft beer. The industry is still growing rapidly - 6,000 breweries operating and hundreds more in planning - and the race is on for differentiation. The problem is that the differentiation is seeming both too sweet and too repetitive.

An obvious parallel is unfolding in the IPA realm, where hazy IPAs - also known as New England-style or double-dry hopped IPAs - have become an industry hit for their marked fruit-forward sweetness and astonishingly low bitterness. But there's an important distinction between hazy IPA and adjunct stout. IPAs are trending sweeter due to advances in hop farming and the processes behind how IPA is made. Love it or hate it - I fall somewhere in between - hazy IPA is truly an innovation, a tweak in how things are done.

Pastry stouts amount to throwing a bunch of stuff in beer. They feel less like brewers leading their audiences, more like pandering to them.

Now, to be fair, some pastry stouts are quite good. My favorite FOBAB find came from Braxton Brewing, of Covington, Ky., which poured a version of its Dark Charge imperial stout aged in Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels with ancho chiles, vanilla, cinnamon and cacao nibs. What could have been a busy, overwhelming mess was expertly assembled, each ingredient employed sparingly and tied together in perfect harmony. Most important, the beer dried out enough to, you know, taste like beer.

Too many pastry stouts have lost any semblance of balance and simply overrun the palate. An imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels, by definition, features notes of chocolate, vanilla, coffee, char, oak, bourbon and coconut. Sounds good, right? It's the entire point of aging a robust stout on charred oak that previously held whiskey. But by adding the literal ingredients already present in the nuance, pastry stouts can easily lurch into gooey, sugar-smacked messes.

But here's the thing: People like them.

There's no finer example than More Brewing's BA Karma, the unequivocal darling of this year's FOBAB. More has garnered quick acclaim since opening this summer in suburban Villa Park - due in large part to its hazy IPAs, naturally - and that led to an eager crowd on FOBAB's Friday night session. By the end of the evening, BA Karma was the festival's buzz beer. During the first session Saturday, BA Karma was gone within 30 minutes of the VIP preview, before the general-admission crowd could even get in the door. By the beginning of the Saturday evening session, there was already a line of 125 holdovers from the earlier session - me included.

The fascination was too rich to pass up.

The beer turned out to be equally as rich. My few ounces of BA Karma were unmistakable: chocolate syrup. It had fantastic body - or, as the current nomenclature goes, "mouthfeel" - but you know what else has fantastic, silky mouth feel? Chocolate syrup. Mouthfeel alone does not a great beer make. I was surprised to look in the program and see that in addition to cacao nibs, BA Karma also counts toasted coconut and cinnamon as ingredients. I mostly got cacao nibs.

Here's the irony of the pastry stout explosion: The original barrel-aged stout was a reaction to too much sweetness. Back in 1994, when he was brewmaster of the Goose Island brewpub, Greg Hall heard customers marveling about the newly released Sam Adams Triple Bock. It was a mind-blowing beer at the time: thick, boozy (18 percent alcohol), knee-bucklingly sweet and aged in oak barrels that previously had held Jack Daniel's whiskey. It wasn't that drinkers liked Triple Bock; it was that American beer had been pushed to otherworldly heights. Again and again, Hall heard from amazed customers: "Have you tried this Sam Adams Triple Bock?" It tastes like port, they would say. Or brandy. Or liqueur. No one said it tasted like beer.

When Hall got his hands on Jim Beam bourbon barrels the next year, he was determined to put a beer in - and more importantly, take a beer out, one that was inarguably beer. Three months later, that beer was Bourbon County Stout. All these years later, it continues to generally feature the characteristics of great beer: sweetness balanced against bitterness and chocolate balanced against vanilla, all threaded together by boozy oak.

There are signs of hope going forward. This year's Bourbon County crop includes a stellar version aged in 11-year-old Knob Creek barrels; no further tricks required. Simplicity is also part of why there's so much excitement around Revolution Brewing's barrel-aged series this year. Of its eight canned barrel-aged releases on the way, six feature no adjuncts. The two that do have adjuncts feature one each: cherries and coffee. They're both remarkably balanced.

BA Karma was not, but maybe it didn't matter. Everyone loved it, and FOBAB judges awarded it "best in show."

On the way out of the festival - feeling a little woozy from what I suspect was too much sugar rather than too much alcohol - I ran into Dave Kahle, craft beer manager at Breakthru Beverage distribution. He's a FOBAB organizer and is one of just a handful of Master Cicerones in the world, which means he has an elite ability to taste and understand beer.

I asked Kahle what he thought of BA Karma, expecting a lengthy and profound answer that might provide insight to how it won best in show.

Nope.

"Tastes like chocolate cake," he said.

