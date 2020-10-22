Boo Your Friends with Pieology’s “Boo-It-Forward” Event

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) From now until Halloween (10/31), California pizza innovator Pieology is inviting customers to boo their friends safely and digitally by sending over a spooky sweet pizza deal during their “Boo-It-Forward” event.

Here’s how you can participate: Download the Pie Life Rewards App. Click the “More” section and hit “Refer-a-Friend”. This button will allow you to send the 2020 Bundle Deal to any of your friends. The 2020 Deal includes (2) two 11 inch ‘Create Your Own’ pizza pies and a shareable dessert – All for $20.20. Once that friend downloads the app and makes their first purchase, you’ll receive 30 bonus points on Pie Life. Rack up 100 points and receive a free customizable pizza! The name of the game is to keep on referring to keep getting rewarded. If your friends refer their friends, you’ll get an additional 10 points per download!

Or, for those more adventurous souls, visit your nearest Pieology to help us spot Pie, The Friendly Pizza Ghost. He’s hard to see (since he’s invisible). Take a selfie with Pie, post it on Instagram and tag @Pieology #ThePieologyGhost, and receive a special offer. Want to draw what you think Pie looks like? Visit the “Kids Activities” page on Pieology.com and download the Pie Coloring Sheet. Submit your creation on Instagram, TikTok, or by email at giveaways@pieology.com . Pieology will post their favorite creations and send a 2020 Bundle Deal to one winner. Perfect activity for all ages!

For those who want to make a fright this Halloween, scream your individuality in a costume contest on Pieology’s social media. From October 22 through the week of Halloween, Pieology is hosting a costume – or “crustume” contest, where fans can share pics of their Halloween costume on Instagram or Facebook by tagging @Pieology #Crustume.

Everyone who posts their photo will be entered into the Scream Your Individuality contest. Pieology will choose 5 favorites and one winner will receive a 2020 Bundle Deal: 2 (two) 11 inch ‘Create Your Own’ pizzas and one shareable dessert.

“Pieology is committed in helping individuals express who they are and what they believe in – and bringing that individuality on Halloween is just pepperoni to the pizza.”

For more information, visit Pieology.com , and follow @pieology on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

