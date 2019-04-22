Bongo Room closes South Loop location, which had been open since 2003

Chicago brunch bastion The Bongo Room has closed its South Loop location, confirmed an employee at the restaurant’s still-open Andersonville location.

Bongo Room co-owner/co-founder John Latino told the Tribune in a conversation earlier this month that the restaurant’s lease was still “up in the air” at the South Loop location, although the owners have not responded to additional attempts to contact them. The Tribune had initially reached out regarding a Facebook post that alleged that The Bongo Room planned to close April 7.

Eater Chicago reported the closing Friday, and the restaurant’s list of locations on its website don’t include the South Loop location.

The South Loop location was one of three Bongo Room locations in the city and its first expansion beyond Wicker Park when it opened in 2003. Both the Wicker Park and Andersonville locations remain open.

The first Bongo Room opened in 1993 in Wicker Park — years before brunch enjoyed its own industrial complex — and grew from a DIY artist cafe into one of the city’s most popular spots for the in-between morning meal. Latino and Derek Robles co-founded the restaurant and remain its co-owners.

This story will be updated as available.

The Bongo Room, 1470 N. Milwaukee Ave., 5022 N. Clark St., thebongoroom.com

adlukach@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @lucheezy









