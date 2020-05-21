Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven and Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen Are Back in Business

Chandi Hospitality Group Reopens Santa Rosa Restaurants for Takeout, Delivery & Curbside Pickup

Santa Rosa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chandi Hospitality Group, the North Bay’s premier restaurant group known for superior taste and artful hosting, is excited to announce the reopening of two of its Santa Rosa restaurants! After several weeks of closure due to COVID-19, the downtown restaurants, Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven and Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen are once again serving locals via takeout, curbside pickup and third-party delivery (DoorDash, Grubhub & PostMates). Both kitchens are highlighting new specials that serve families and couples at an affordable price. To minimize contact, guests may call ahead or place their orders and pay online directly through each restaurant’s website.

“Despite our unusual circumstances, we are proud to resume serving our signature dishes and craft cocktails to the Santa Rosa community in the safest way possible,” said Sonu Chandi, President of Chandi Hospitality Group. “We could not be more excited to reopen our doors at both Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven and Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen. Our staff has been working tirelessly to add extra levels of safety and convenience to ensure our guests have the peace of mind they deserve when ordering from any restaurant within the Chandi Hospitality Group.”

Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven is excited to announce that guests can now order their family-style tasting menu to enjoy at home! This unique menu was created by chef Niven Patel , who was just named one of Food and Wine’s “Best New Chefs.” The family meal, serving 4-6 people, is priced at $77 and includes:

Chicken Tikka Masala (Large)

Palak Paneer (Large)

(2) Steamed Rice

(1) Plain Naan

(1) Garlic Naan

(2) Chutneys: Cilantro & Tamarind Date

(1) Cucumber Raita

Guests may also order their favorite items à la carte. Additionally, Bollywood Bar and & Clay Oven is offering a variety of bottled wines, Indian beers and some of its most popular signature cocktails to-go including the Punjabi Punch and Mumbai Mule.

Chandi continued, “As a family business and dedicated members of the Santa Rosa community, it was a difficult decision to close our doors temporarily, but it was the right thing to do while we navigated these uncharted waters. We have taken this time to fine tune menus and restaurant processes with the safety of our staff and customers in mind. We are looking forward to the day we can welcome the community back into our restaurants, but in the meantime, we are just thrilled to be back in the kitchen!”

Along with à la carte options and a large selection of local beer and wine, Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen is offering a prix-fixe meal (serving 2-3) for $54 which includes the following fan favorites:

Kale & Quinoa Salad

Sriracha Buffalo Wings (Sriracha, Champagne or Herbs & Spices)

Slow Roasted Hanger Steak with potato & wild mushroom salad and mustard greens salad

Market Fish with asparagus risotto and arugula chimichurri

Churro Waffle with vanilla bean ice cream

Once Sonoma County dining rooms are permitted to reopen, the restaurants will once again begin to offer the unique atmospheres they are known for. Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven is located at 535 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 and is now open daily from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup. Beer Baron is located at 614 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404 and will also be open for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup orders daily from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. To view their current menus or to order online, please visit www.bollywoodbar.net and www.beerbaronbar.com .

About Chandi Hospitality Group

Founded in 2007, Chandi Hospitality Group is the North Bay’s premier, family-owned restaurant group known for superior taste and artful hosting. The group has been instrumental in the rise of Downtown Santa Rosa’s dining scene, where it has facilitated development of new restaurant concepts and opened several concepts of its own including Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven, Beer Baron, Stout Brothers Irish Pub & Restaurant and Mercato Pasta & Produce. In addition to building high-end restaurants from the ground up, Chandi Hospitality has helped grow and innovate franchises, and currently serves as the development agent for Mountain Mike’s Pizza for the North Bay region. For more information, visit www.chandihospitality.com .

About Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven

Inspired by the spirit of India and the best of wine country hospitality, Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven offers authentic, ingredient-focused Indian cuisine with a modern twist. Opened by family-owned restaurant group, Chandi Hospitality, in 2018, the concept was born out of the Chandi family’s upbringing in the Punjab region of India, as well as the group’s experiences as California restaurateurs. Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven’s menu pushes the boundaries of Indian cuisine with vibrant, contemporary interpretations of traditional dishes and an exotic lineup of unique artisanal cocktails infused with Eastern flavors. Located in the Old Courthouse Square on 4th Street, the restaurant boasts an inviting setting that serves the senses in cinematic style. To order online or view the full menu, visit www.bollywoodbar.net .

About Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen

As a nod to the highly skilled beer and liquor producers and transporters of the U.S. Prohibition era, Beer Baron celebrates the rich and diverse culture of craft libations of today. Beer Baron proudly pours more than 25 of the finest beers on tap, houses an expansive collection of 400-plus bottles of whiskey from around the globe, and shakes up beautiful, hand-crafted cocktails. Beer Baron’s made-from-scratch menu includes recipes that feature local and seasonal ingredients with everything made to order. To view the full menu, visit www.beerbaronbar.com .