Bolete named to list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Bolete, Salisbury Township’s highly acclaimed restaurant, has been named among the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in the country, according to OpenTable, an online dining reservation service.

Bolete is one of only three restaurants in Pennsylvania and the only one in the Lehigh Valley named to the list. The list was generated from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews of more than 26,000 restaurants across the country, collected between Dec. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2017.

Bolete specializes in exquisitely fresh, seasonal farm-to-table fare with exceptional service in a 200-year-old former stagecoach inn.

Bolete (pronounced bo-LEET) is arguably the most-honored restaurant in the Lehigh Valley with a cache of prestigious awards, including a 2014 Diners' Choice Award Winner for the Top 100 Best Restaurants in America by Open Table, named one of America's 25 best farm-to-table restaurants by Best Life Magazine (2009); and named one of the 105 best new restaurants in 32 countries by Conde Nast Traveler (2008). Bolete has also appeared on OpenTable’s list of the country’s 100 top restaurants.

Bolete’s executive chef and co-owner, Lee Chizmar, also is an award winner. In 2015, Chizmar was named a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for best chef, mid-Atlantic. The James Beard Awards are the culinary industry’s most prestigious, the equivalent of an Oscar for an actor or producer.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628