Bolete marks 10th anniversary with special events

Bolete, Salisbury Township’s award-winning restaurant, marks its 10th anniversary this month and the restaurant is planning a special celebration for diners.

You can still make reservations for the special 10-course tasting event Nov. 28 and 29. The tasting menu, which includes wine pairings, will highlight favorite dishes of diners as well as those of Chef Lee Chizmar from the past decade. (Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 are booked.)

Over the past decade, Bolete has beaten out restaurants in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh for national awards and accolades. Chizmar was a semifinalist for the most prestigious award for chefs, a James Beard Award. People magazine recently ran calculations using expert reviews, diner ratings and Google scores to name Bolete “the most popular restaurant in Pennsylvania.” The restaurant is also on OpenTable’s list of Top 100 Restaurants.

How much: $195. Info, reservations, 610-868-6505 or email info@boleterestaurant.com to book.

