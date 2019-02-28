Bold New Flavors Highlight Additions to Subway Restaurants’ Signature Wraps Collection

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Today, Subway® restaurants is launching two daring additions to its Signature Wraps collection – Sesame-Ginger Glazed Chicken Signature Wrap and Sweet N’ Smoky Steak & Guac Signature Wrap. These protein-packed wraps, which feature double the meat of an average 6-inch sub, will be available until April 24 at participating restaurants, so try them while you can!

The Thai-inspired Sesame-Ginger Glazed Chicken Signature Wrap delivers a refreshing and exotic flavor combination, while the Sweet N’ Smoky Steak & Guac Signature Wrap highlights rich flavors and subtle spices with the help of Subway’s smoky Guajillo Mesquite Sauce. The two new mouth-watering builds are:

NEW! Sesame-Ginger Glazed Chicken Signature Wrap – Spinach Wrap, Rotisserie-Style Chicken with Sesame Ginger Glaze, shredded Monterey Cheddar, spinach, freshly-sliced cucumbers, and red onions

NEW! Sweet N' Smoky Steak & Guac Signature Wrap – Tomato Basil Wrap, savory steak smothered in a Guajillo Mesquite Sauce, creamy guacamole, shredded Monterey Cheddar, lettuce, freshly sliced tomatoes, green peppers, and red onions, with black olives and jalapenos

Starting with the launch of its Signature Wraps collection just last year, Subway has made it a priority to disrupt its menu with the introduction of bold combinations and exotic new flavors. Along with its new Signature Wraps additions, the brand unveiled its rule-breaking Ultimate Cheesy Garlic bread this past December, and announced a strategic partnership with Tastemade.

For more information, including nutrition information, please visit Subway.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and SubCulture.

