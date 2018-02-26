Boka Group opening Dutch & Doc's in Wrigleyville this summer

Someone forgot to give Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz the restaurant-industry-crisis memo.

The principals of the Boka Restaurant Group, having opened Somerset and Bellemore last year, are forging ahead with plans for the group’s 19th concept, Dutch & Doc’s, aiming for a summer opening at the corner of Addison and Clark Streets.

The two-story, 200-seat restaurant will occupy the same building as Hotel Zachary (opening in April), but will not be part of the hotel.

Dutch & Doc’s takes its name from two of the most popular nicknames for major-league-baseball players. Over the years, nine Chicago Cubs have been nicknamed “Doc,” and 14 have been nicknamed “Dutch.” (And that’s not counting Dutch Reagan, who was briefly a Cubs radio announcer before embarking on a political career.)

Dutch & Doc’s will be a casual American brasserie. Entrees will focus on steaks, seafood and entree pastas, and if that sounds just a little like Swift & Sons, a Boka restaurant in the Fulton Market District, the two restaurants will share an executive chef in Chris Pandel.

