Bojangles’ Top Marketer Randy Poindexter to Retire After 28 Years

Restaurant’s long-time marketing executive leaves legacy of brand loyalty and service throughout footprint; company seeks new champion of iconic brand

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Randy Poindexter is retiring as Bojangles’ senior vice president of marketing after more than 28 years with the company.

As Bojangles’ top marketing officer, Poindexter played an instrumental role in building the iconic brand, creating a loyal following of “BoFanatics” and forming long-lasting partnerships that have helped Bojangles’ connect with the communities it serves, such as sporting alliances with Darlington Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Poindexter also helped create Bojangles’ memorable advertising campaigns, from the beloved TV commercials featuring former Carolina Panthers players Jake Delhomme and Steve Smith, to the “It’s Bo Time!” slogan that has been the brand’s rallying cry since 2010.

Most recently, he oversaw a new 10-year, $2.85 million agreement with the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) for naming rights to the Bojangles’ Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium campus, now known as the Bojangles’ Entertainment Complex. The deal underscores Bojangles’ deep commitment to the economic growth and development of Charlotte, where the company was founded more than 40 years ago and is headquartered.

“We are indebted to Randy for helping to build Bojangles’ great brand for the last 28 years,” said the restaurant’s new CEO, Jose Armario. “The tremendous impact of Randy’s leadership at our company is irrefutable. The Bojangles’ brand is adored by fans around the world, and that is a direct result of the guiding hand of Randy Poindexter. I speak for the entire Bojangles’ system in wishing Randy and his family the very best when he retires later this year.”

Poindexter will officially retire on Aug. 1, 2019. He joined Bojangles’ in 1990 as vice president of marketing before being named senior vice president in 1999.

Prior to joining Bojangles’, he held multiple positions for Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), serving first as field marketing manager in Atlanta, then division marketing director in Charlotte and as division senior marketing director in Atlanta. Poindexter also worked with Chart House Inc. as director of marketing for its Burger King franchised restaurants in Virginia and Houston, Texas.

Poindexter is a graduate of East Carolina University, where he has served on the Marketing Advisory Board for the Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management since 2014.

“Bojangles’ has a dynamic new ownership group, a new energetic CEO and a new vision for the future. Now just feels like the right time for me to announce my retirement and help prepare the brand for the exciting future that’s ahead,” said Poindexter. “I love and respect this great brand more than I could ever express. The many people who have worked alongside me to protect it all these years mean the world to me, and I could never thank them enough for their support.”

Bojangles’ has hired Elliot and Associates to begin a national search for a chief marketing officer who has the passion and experience to lead an iconic quick-service restaurant brand with a longstanding Southern history.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 30, 2018, Bojangles’ had 759 system-wide restaurants, of which 319 were company- operated and 440 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Brian Little

blittle@bojangles.com

704-519-2118

Cliff Cermak

ccermak@bojangles.com

704-519-2126