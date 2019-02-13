Bojangles’ Salutes the Stars of Breakfast with Flour-Tossing Billboard, Chance for Basketball Fans to Win Legendary Prizes

Fans can share ‘flour-filtered’ photos on Twitter and Instagram using #BiscuitBaller

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) To celebrate the upcoming celebrity basketball

events in Charlotte and in honor of Bojangles’ own Master Biscuit Makers – the stars of breakfast – the hometown favorite restaurant is having a little fun with one of basketball’s most popular pregame rituals and the famous biscuit’s most important ingredient.

Bojangles’ is putting the spotlight on its heroes of biscuit making during the basketball-filled weekend with a billboard in uptown Charlotte showcasing the dramatic image of a real Master Biscuit Maker – Nate Cox – tossing flour in the air. During the weekend of basketball festivities, the unique billboard will periodically shoot simulated flour into the air.

“Bojangles’ Master Biscuit Makers are stars on our roster because they are up early working hard to bring delicious, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits to our customers every 20 minutes,” said Randy Poindexter, Bojangles’ senior vice president of marketing. “This is a great opportunity to showcase their skills and use our flour power to help fans win some legendary prizes.”

Between February 13 and 17, fans can join in the biscuit-making fun by unlocking the chance to win prizes with a simple photo. Fans can upload a photo of themselves, add a flour-tossing frame, and share their photo on Twitter or Instagram using #BiscuitBaller and #Sweepstakes for an entry for a chance to win a prize, including a Bojangles’ gift card, an Xbox One S, the game NBA 2K19, and a live demonstration with a Bojangles’ Master Biscuit Maker. A selection of flour frames, information on prizes, and giveaway Official Rules can be found at www.BiscuitBaller.com. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Giveaway is open to residents of 50 U.S. States and D.C. age 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Total ARV of prize is

$459. Sponsor: Bojangles’ Restaurants, Inc.

Bojangles’ Master Biscuit Makers go through rigorous training for certification, which includes a test on the proprietary Bojangles’ biscuit-making process. Then, they must prepare a batch of biscuits that adhere to Bojangles’ strict specifications, including the company’s signature 48- step process. The best biscuit makers in the Bojangles’ system are recognized annually during the brand’s Master Biscuit Maker Competition, which will take place at the Bojangles’ Support Center in Charlotte this April.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand- breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 30,

2018, Bojangles’ had 759 system-wide restaurants, of which 319 were company-operated and 440 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

