Bojangles’ Restaurants Under Construction in the Company’s Core Market

Locations in Charlotte, Wadesboro and Boone, North Carolina planned to open in 2018

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA), the iconic restaurant brand renowned for its all-day breakfast and unrivaled tailgate meal offerings, plans to enhance the brand’s presence in North Carolina.

Construction is currently underway on three company-operated restaurants in Bojangles’ core market:

Boone, N.C. – Located on 1064 Blowing Rock Road near the Boone Mall, this restaurant is closed while under construction. The Company anticipates unveiling a fully-remodeled location later this

– Located on 1064 Blowing Rock Road near the Boone Mall, this restaurant is closed while under construction. The Company anticipates unveiling a fully-remodeled location later this Wadesboro, N.C. – While the existing location on 1200 E. Caswell Street is open for business, a new location is currently under construction next door. The new store is projected to replace the existing location later this

– While the existing location on 1200 E. Caswell Street is open for business, a new location is currently under construction next door. The new store is projected to replace the existing location later this Charlotte, N.C. – Located in the Waverly development off Providence Road, the Company anticipates opening this new restaurant location in late

“These restaurants in North Carolina are a great example of what we’ve been saying about how Bojangles’ plans to grow in our core markets, while franchising will continue to lead growth in adjacent markets,” said Tony Hopson, Senior Vice President of Operations for Bojangles’. “Our team is thrilled to bring loyal fans in Boone and Wadesboro these beautiful restaurants. Additionally, our new restaurant in South Charlotte gives us a significant presence in what is a popular and rapidly growing community.”

All three locations will feature elements of Bojangles’ newest restaurant design, including bold graphics, a variety of seating options to accommodate groups of all sizes, free Wi-Fi, and a redesigned food display area, among other updates.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At July 1, 2018, Bojangles’ had 766 system-wide restaurants, of which 325 were company-operated and 441 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.

