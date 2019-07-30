Bojangles’ New Pimento Cheese Makes Craveable, Southern Menu More Perfect

Fans invited to share ‘Pimento Cheese Face’ to win appearance in a Bojangles’ commercial

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Have you ever wondered if Bojangles’ could make its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuit or spicy Cajun Filet Biscuit® any more perfect? Well, wonder no more!

Today, the iconic Southern brand is adding melty, cheddary Pimento Cheese with a peppery kick to its signature menu items, as it unveils the Cajun Filet Biscuit with Pimento Cheese, the Pimento Cheese Biscuit and an option to add Pimento Cheese to any other menu item for a limited time at participating restaurants. The spicy spread is the perfect complement to Bojangles’ beloved classics.

Made with three types of cheese, diced pimentos, creamy mayonnaise and that one-of-a-kind Bojangles’ flavor, the company has put its own unique twist on a quintessential Southern classic that’s growing in popularity across the country.

“Bojangles’ is all about real deal Southern flavor, and Pimento Cheese is as Southern as it gets,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer for Bojangles’. “We’ve tested the Pimento Cheese products with great results in Wilmington, North Carolina, and are thrilled to now share them with our guests in participating restaurants across our entire system. Pimento Cheese is only here for a limited time, so everyone should rush to their closest restaurant to taste it today.”

Fans are encouraged to snap a picture enjoying their first bite of the new products, say “Pimento Cheese!” and share to Twitter or Instagram using #PimentoCheeseFaceContest for a chance to win an appearance in a five-second Bojangles’ commercial celebrating the victory and a $1,000 Bojangles’ gift card. The winner will be selected based on the post’s originality, humor and presence of the Bojangles’ Pimento Cheese product.

“Flavor and value are important to our guests, but we also like to include a healthy portion of fun at Bojangles’, which is exactly what this contest brings to the Pimento Cheese menu items,” Woodward added. “We can’t wait to see the reactions guests share on social media.”

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. As of June 30, 2019, Bojangles’ had 763 system-wide restaurants, of which 320 were company-operated and 443 were franchised. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

