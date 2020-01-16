Bojangles’ Names QSR Vet Robert Garcia Vice President of Franchise Operations, Training and Development

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Bojangles’, Inc. today announced that industry veteran Robert Garcia has been promoted to Vice President of Franchise Operations, Training and Development. Garcia will take over responsibility for all Franchise support operations at the growing iconic Southern restaurant franchisor. Additionally, in this new role, he will continue to lead the company’s high priority Training and Development initiatives, and report to Chief Operating Officer, Brian Unger.

“Robert is an enthusiastic and very talented leader that we are lucky to have as part of our organization, and I am very excited for him to take on this key role supporting our franchise partners,” said Unger. “He has decades of experience leading dynamic results-oriented teams and we look forward to him making an immediate impact on franchise operations.”

Robert joined Bojangles’ in 2019 to lead key national operations initiatives. He has a very diverse professional background that includes assignments in Europe and Latin America. His career began in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry at age 14 when he joined Burger King as a crew member. After 21 years of service with Burger King and graduating from the University of Miami with a master’s degree in Business, Robert began working for McDonald’s Corporation. While with McDonald’s he served in various roles of increased responsibility, including Vice President of U.S. Operations, and most recently, Vice President, East Division Company Owned Restaurants.

“I am very excited to take on this expanded role with a brand that I have come to appreciate and respect so much,” said Garcia. “We are one big family at Bojangles’ and our franchise partners are very important to us. We are committed to working harder than ever to help them be successful.”

