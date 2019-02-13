Bojangles’ Names New Chief Restaurant Support Officer

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Bojangles’, Inc. announced today that restaurant industry veteran Kenneth M. Koziol has joined the company as its new Chief Restaurant Support Officer, reporting directly to the brand’s new Chief Executive Officer, Jose Armario.

Ken brings more than 35 years of restaurant innovation, quality assurance and menu development experience to the iconic Southern brand. He most recently served as Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, Manufacturing and International with Panera Bread Company, where he led the modernization of supply chain and manufacturing operations. Prior to Panera, Koziol spent over 20 years in senior-level leadership roles with McDonald’s Corporation, rising to Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chief Restaurant Officer.

“I am thrilled that a restaurant industry leader of Ken’s caliber has joined the Bojangles’ family at this exciting time for our brand,” said Bojangles’ Chief Executive Officer, Jose Armario. “Ken’s extensive strategy development background, QSR business acumen and industry experience will add tremendous value to us as we prepare the groundwork for our long-term growth strategy.”

“It is an honor for me to join the Bojangles’ organization, especially at such an important time in the brand’s history,” said Ken Koziol. “I look forward to working with all the talented people across our system, including our franchisees, to continue growing the brand and solidifying its legacy.”

In this new role for the popular, fast-growing restaurant operator and franchisor, Koziol will assume responsibility for Supply Chain, Quality Assurance, Strategy, Menu Development, Innovation and Information Technology.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

