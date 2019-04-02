Bojangles’ Names Jackie Woodward Chief Marketing Officer

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Bojangles’, Inc. today announced that brand strategist and marketing veteran Jackie Woodward has joined the company as its new Chief Marketing Officer, reporting directly to Jose Armario, Chief Executive Officer. Woodward will work alongside the brand’s respected long-time marketing chief Randy Poindexter over the next several months to ensure a seamless transition. The company recently announced Poindexter’s retirement after 28 years as the iconic brand’s top marketing executive.

Woodward comes to Bojangles’ with more than 30 years of marketing experience in domestic and global markets. In addition to recently serving as Global Chief Marketing Officer for North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, she also served as Vice President of Global Media for General Mills, Inc. and Vice President of Marketing Services for MillerCoors, LLC. She spent 17 years with McDonald’s Corporation, serving the last five as Corporate Vice President of Global Marketing. Woodward is known for her transformational leadership and has a history of cultivating and building dynamic marketing teams.

“While replacing a marketing professional of Randy Poindexter’s caliber was a challenging task, we believe Jackie is the right growth-oriented marketer to lead the Bojangles’ marketing team going forward,” said Armario, who joined the company earlier this year. “The Bojangles’ brand is recognized for its pioneering, innovative, engaging and memorable marketing campaigns, and we plan to continue our unique approach to reaching consumers with Jackie at the helm. We are thrilled to have her join the Bojangles’ family.”

Poindexter added, “I am certain that Jackie is the right person to step in as Chief Marketing Officer at this time. She is a talented marketing leader with a unique understanding of iconic Southern brands. We are lucky to have her coming on board as we move into the next exciting phase of our growth.”

As CMO with sweet-treat restaurant brand Krispy Kreme, Woodward collaborated with franchisees domestically and internationally to define a global brand strategy.

“I am incredibly excited to be the next marketing chief at such an iconic brand,” Woodward said. “The Bojangles’ brand has an amazing fan following across all marketing touch points, and it is an honor to join the successful marketing team Randy has assembled. I appreciate the opportunity to be part of the extraordinary things happening at this company and look forward to working with our franchise partners to share the Bojangles’ experience with more and more new guests across the country.”

As Marketing Chief for the popular, fast-growing restaurant operator and franchisor, Woodward will be responsible for all aspects of brand growth. She will officially take on her new duties on April 8.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

