Bojangles Growing in Texas with Approximately 50 Restaurants

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bojangles , one of the nation’s leading restaurant franchises famous for its chicken and biscuits, announced today additional plans to grow throughout Texas. In June 2021, Bojangles disclosed its launch into Houston and Dallas Fort-Worth (DFW) with six franchised stores and 15 corporate locations. Less than seven months later, the brand has now signed a total of five multi-unit agreements and plans to build 30 corporate-owned stores, to bring approximately 50 new restaurants to the greater Austin, DFW, Houston and San Antonio markets in the coming years.

Bojangles franchised locations in Texas will be dispersed throughout Austin, DFW, Houston and San Antonio and the corporate-owned restaurants will be built in DFW and Houston. In addition to the development agreements already signed, Bojangles sees potential to open more than 100 units in Texas over the next seven to ten years.

“Here we grow again at Bojangles! We’re excited to launch our brand in the Lone Star State and to have interest from experienced operators throughout key growth markets in Texas. These strong operators have a deep understanding of their markets and share our commitment to bringing Bojangles to the great people of this state,” said Jose Costa, chief growth officer at Bojangles. “We know guests in Texas are going to love the Southern flavor of Bojangles, and we look forward to working with our new franchisees to open these restaurants, as well as to seeding the market with corporate stores to quickly expand our footprint. This is just the beginning for us.”

To accelerate development in Texas, Bojangles is partnering with the following franchisees:

SAT Restaurant Group, LLC will bring three Bojangles restaurants to the greater DFW Metroplex with plans to build in Mesquite, Irving and Arlington. SAT Restaurant Group, LLC have 15+ years of experience introducing multi-unit, multi-branded QSR and fast-casual brands to North Texas.

Lash Foods, LLC will add three Bojangles locations to the northern region of Houston. Lash Foods, LLC has been a successful franchisee for Yum! Brands and Dairy Queen Texas.



Zenith USA Investments, LLC has signed a development agreement to open three Bojangles restaurants in the greater DFW Metroplex with plans to build in Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill. Zenith USA Investments, LLC is comprised of successful retail and restaurant franchisees who bring nearly 20 years of QSR franchise experience and a wealth of knowledge from the IT industry to Bojangles.



TXBO Group Inc will be developing five Bojangles restaurants in Collin County, Texas, including the communities of Plano, Allen and McKinney. With more than 25 years of restaurant ownership and operations experience, TXBO Group Inc has owned and operated both proprietary and franchise-branded restaurants across the country, including the greater DFW Metroplex.



Copacetic Group, LLC will launch their franchising career by opening three Bojangles locations in Northeast San Antonio. With 15+ years of foodservice and service industry experience, Copacetic Group, LLC owns and operates their own proprietary Southern-style restaurants in the greater San Antonio market.

To support its new franchisees in Texas, Bojangles will hire local leadership to assist with operations, training, marketing, and development. Part of Bojangles’ franchising success in Texas and other states can be attributed to its growing sales. Maintaining a strong morning daypart with around 40 percent of its sales coming before many competitors have opened their doors, Bojangles is uniquely positioned in the fast-growing chicken QSR industry. The chain also offers a variety of prototypes for franchisees to consider when building out their portfolio, including a prototype featuring the “Biscuit Theater,” which allows guests to witness the brand’s beloved buttermilk biscuits being made from scratch. These key differentiators, along with an industry-leading AUV of $1.9M, have been a key part of Bojangles’ expansion. In 2021, Bojangles has signed development agreements to open more than 100 stores in key markets.

Franchise opportunities with Bojangles remain in regions across the U.S., including the Southwest, Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Southeast. Candidates should have restaurant and business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $1.0M and liquid capital of $500,000. Operators that meet preliminary qualifications can expect an investment ranging from $1,913,600 – $2,828,500.

For more information about development opportunities, contact Lead Qualifier Manager of Franchise Development Robin Weiner, at rweiner@bojangles.com or (704) 940-8790, or visit bojangles.com/franchising .

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixins (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has approximately 750 system-wide restaurants in 14 states. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

