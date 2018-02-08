Bojangles’ Bo-Tato Breakfast Bowl is Back!

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com)
About Bojangles’, Inc.
Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’ serves menu items such as delicious, famous chicken, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, flavorful fixin’s and Legendary Iced Tea®. At September 24, 2017, Bojangles’ had 749 system-wide restaurants, of which 316 were company-operated and 433 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise than as required under the federal securities laws.
Media Contact:
Cliff Cermak
PR & Media Relations
704-519-2126
ccermak@bojangles.com
