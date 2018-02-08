Bojangles’ Bo-Tato Breakfast Bowl is Back!

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com)

What’s going on? After a wildly successful launch as a limited time offering early in 2017, Bojangles’ has brought the Bo-Tato Breakfast Bowl back. The bowl has proven to be extremely popular among thousands of Bojangles’ fanatics across the Southeast. This hearty, delicious breakfast bowl is now available at participating Bojangles’ locations while supplies last.

What’s in it? Six crispy, mouth-watering one-of-a-kind Bojangles’ Bo-Tato Rounds®; a fluffy, folded egg; savory sausage gravy; tasty bacon and sausage crumbles, all topped with a blend of natural Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses. The bowl also comes with a signature Bojangles’ made-from-scratch buttermilk

Where can I get it? Participating Bojangles’ locations across the Southeast

Pricing? Less than $5 bucks, although price may vary by location.

