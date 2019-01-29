Bojangles’ Adds MVP before This Sunday’s Big Game

Win your party’s ‘Most Valuable Platter’ award with Bojangles’ Chicken Supremes®

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) All great teams update their playbook before the Big Game. That’s why Bojangles’ is adding a new play just in time for this Sunday’s showdown: a 50-piece Chicken Supremes® platter, available for $49.99 this Sunday at participating Bojangles’ restaurants.

Packed with your choice of our popular, perfectly seasoned Chicken Supremes® or our mild, flavorful Homestyle Tenders , our 50-piece platter also comes with 12 delectable sauces. Get your dip on with our classic Ranch, tangy BBQ, zesty Bo’s Special Sauce, and of course, that irresistible Bojangles’ Honey Mustard. Any good coach knows it’s important to get your play in early, and you can do the same by calling your local participating Bojangles’ today to preorder your platter for Sunday.

“A Bojangles’ 50-piece platter will always win your game day gathering’s ‘Most Valuable Platter’ award,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “Our Supremes and Homestyle Tenders are so delicious, you might even need to bring along a second platter for your group.”

Get creative with your Chicken Supremes or Homestyle Tenders. Check out Bojangles’ Tailgate Hacks to learn how you can use Bojangles’ menu items as a base for creating your own craveable game day recipes, like BBQ Chicken Mac ‘n Cheese and Buffalo Chicken Crescent Rings.

Please note that pricing and participation may vary by location. We encourage you to call ahead to your local participating Bojangles’ to preorder your 50-piece Chicken Supremes or Homestyle Tenders platter.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 30, 2018, Bojangles’ had 759 system-wide restaurants, of which 319 were company-operated and 440 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

