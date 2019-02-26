The BojAngler Fish Sandwich & Platter is Offishally Back at Bojangles’

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) It’s more than a catchy name! Today, Bojangles’ highly popular BojAngler® fish sandwich returns to participating locations across the Southeast for a limited time.

Our recipe is simple, yet craveable. The magic begins with a premium, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock filet, sprinkled (on both sides, mind you) with our own Cajun-inspired seasoning blend. The filet is served with a slice of American cheese and a dollop of creamy tartar sauce, all between a toasted, buttered bun. It’s true: your favorite spot for Southern-inspired chicken, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits and all-day breakfast makes an amazing fish sandwich with that unmistakable Bojangles’ flavor.

“After a few short years, the BojAngler has quickly become one of our most anticipated limited time offerings,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “It’s a one-of-a-kind, flavorful product that is guaranteed to hook you the first time.”

For those with a serious appetite, give our BojAngler dinner platter a try. This hearty meal features two BojAngler filets, two home-style fixin’s, a made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit, side of tartar sauce, and a 22 oz. Legendary Iced Tea® or beverage of your choosing.

Caught yourself a BojAngler? Share with us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @Bojangles1977.

Please note, the BojAngler is only available at participating locations. Special offers and pricing may vary by location.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 30, 2018, Bojangles’ had 759 system-wide restaurants, of which 319 were company-operated and 440 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Cliff Cermak

Bojangles’ PR & Media Relations

704-519-2126

ccermak@bojangles.com