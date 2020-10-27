  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Body washes ashore on Ocean City beach

October 27, 2020 | 10:57am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Christine Condon

The body washed ashore on Ocean City’s 14th street beach Tuesday morning, police say.