Morning Call
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Body pulled from Lehigh River in Easton, death investigation underway

September 18, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Morning Call

Easton police say there is no indication that there is any danger to the public.