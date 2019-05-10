Bodem is Half Acre's take on a modern IPA 'rooted in how we do things'

The beer: Bodem India Pale Ale, Half Acre Beer Co., Chicago.

The backstory: Half Acre’s new year-round IPA is also Half Acre’s first year-round IPA. Until Bodem, Half Acre rotated two IPAs six months at a time — the medal-winning GoneAway in winter and Vallejo in summer. While Vallejo will return for three months this summer on draft and in cans that will be sold only at Half Acre’s breweries (and GoneAway will eventually return in an undetermined form), Half Acre finally plants its flag with a flagship IPA. And — no surprise considering Half Acre is one of Chicago’s most beloved breweries — Bodem is a winner.

What head brewer Matt Gallagher says: “It’s pretty crazy that as a hop-forward brewery, we haven’t had a year-round IPA until now. There’s no strong reason for it; we just had a good thing going with the seasonality of Vallejo and GoneAway — a fun way to keep things fresh. We wanted to make a year-round IPA to simplify things for ourselves and our customers: a steady, reliable beer. We’ve learned a lot of new things and Bodem became a way to highlight some of those things — how to boost hop intensity while still making a balanced, drinkable beer.

“We spent about nine months bringing a year-round IPA from concept to reality. Matt Young, our director of brewing operations, took a stab and pretty much nailed it on the first try. Our goal was using hops in a different way than we usually do — no hops for bitterness early in the brew — and a different yeast strain that is much more expressive and has more fruity aromas. I get a lot of peach, stone fruit and tropical fruit notes from Bodem. Almost a little like fruit cocktail. In terms of body and mouthfeel, it’s on the upper end of what we do. That was a departure for us. We use flaked oats and wheat to boost the body and its fullness rather than strive to have it dry out like Vallejo or GoneAway.

“We didn’t go all in on the new school IPA style — beers we do as smaller, brewery only releases — but Bodem is a response to where drinkers are. Honestly, we were looking for something sweeter and more full. Most of our beers we’ve aimed to keep dry and avoid sweetness. Bodem trends sweeter, though on the broader hoppy spectrum, it falls into the middle. We’re exploring and enjoying and finding our own path. Bodem is definitely an update for us, but we didn’t want a crazy departure. It’s a nod to what’s been going on in the craft beer IPA world in the last couple of years, but rooted in how we do things.”

Alcohol: 6.7 percent

Find it: Available on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans at both Half Acre breweries (4257 N. Lincoln Ave. and 2050 W. Balmoral Ave.) and better beer stores.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

MORE COVERAGE

Think you know Chicago craft beer? Take our quiz as Illinois Craft Beer Week launches »

What did English porter taste like in 1840? Goose Island finds out with Obadiah Poundage. »

64 excellent beers: Our favorite IPAs, lagers, stouts, porters, session beers and more »









