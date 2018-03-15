Bodegas Salentein Argentinian Wine Tasting Event Benefits American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Texas de Brazil partners with Bodegas Salentein, one of Argentina’s most influential and successful wine producers, to present a wine tasting event benefitting the American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces. Featured at select locations across the nation between March 27 – April 5, the event scheduled from 6:30 – 8 p.m. costs $35. From every ticket sale $30 will be donated to support military, veterans and their families as they prepare for, cope with, and respond to the challenges of military service. Since 2011, Texas de Brazil Churrascarias have donated over $220,000 to the American Red Cross.

“We proudly support the American Red Cross programs serving our military veterans and families and feel fortunate to have a dedicated supporting partner with Bodegas Salentein. With their generous support, together we’re able to raise additional funds that go directly to those who protect our freedoms,” says Salim Asrawi, COO for the family-owned Texas de Brazil Churrascaria restaurant group.

Bodegas Salentein representatives will introduce a notable collection of wines from Mendoza’s Uco Valley that include four of the following varietals: Portillo Sauvignon Blanc, Portillo Pinot Noir, Killka Malbec, Salentein Reserve Chardonnay, Salentein Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, and Bodegas Salentein Numina. Texas de Brazil complements the evening with appetizers served during the reception-style event including Brazilian sausage, chicken wrapped in bacon, garlic picanha (sirloin), a specialty crostini plus Brazilian cheese bread.

Every day, the American Red Cross provides 24/7 global emergency communication services and support in military and veteran health care facilities across the country and around the world. Representatives will be present to share their efforts and impact.

Wine Tasting Events are offered in select Texas de Brazil locations. Purchase tickets here.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Addison, TX; Columbus and Westlake, OH, Denver, CO; Hallandale, FL and West Nyack, NY

Wednesday, March 28

Memphis, TN; Washington, D.C.

Thursday, March 29

San Antonio; TX

Wednesday, April 4

Baton Rouge, LA; Chicago, IL; Huntsville, AL; Irvine, CA; Lexington, KY and Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Thursday, April 5

Ft. Worth, TX; Richmond Heights, MO, Schaumburg, IL

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse with 57 domestic and international locations. For more information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Wisecarver

Wisecarver Public Relations

kelly@wisecarverpr.com

773-338-2477