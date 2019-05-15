BoConcept-Furnished Atomix Restaurant Wins the James Beard Foundation Restaurant Design Award

New York City Restaurant Features Sleek Furniture from Global Leader in the Design of Bold, Stylish Furniture.

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) The prestigious 2019 James Beard Foundation Restaurant Design Award for 75 Seats and Under has been given to Atomix, a Michelin-starred Korean fine-dining restaurant in New York City. Located in a townhouse on East 30th Street in Manhattan, Atomix was designed by firm Studio Writers and features pieces created by BoConcept, a global retailer specializing in luxury urban-chic furniture that is at once expressive and sophisticated. This award nods to BoConcept’s increased contract business in the hospitality industry, with an emphasis on restaurants, hotels, residences and office spaces. Younglae Kim of Studio Writers along with Junghyun Park accepted the award on behalf of the team.

Seoul-based design firm Studio Writers collaborated with BoConcept’s Madison Avenue store to style Atomix. “BoConcept’s employees were kind and helpful in navigating their products, so it was easy to find the pieces we wanted,” said Ellia Park, co-owner of Atomix. “The forms, finishes and durability of their pieces offered an ideal selection for us to provide the integrated dining experience that we envisioned.”

Featured by Forbes, The Washington Post and The New York Times, BoConcept’s Atomix couch designs were made by designer Karim Rashid. Rashid’s calming lounge pieces create a luxurious, welcoming setting for Atomix guests to convene for a drink and conversation. BoConcept’s next line, debuting in September, will feature Rashid’s latest livable inventive couch design.

On the lower level, the restaurant’s 14-seat chef’s counter is furnished to elevate the tasting menu experience and create a change in perspective that celebrates the communal. The bar features the Adelaide bar stool, with its graceful look and curved beauty, this modern bar stool mixes curves and character with sublime comfort and a sturdy base to rest your feet. BoConcept’s designs that were hand selected for Atomix are functional and comfortable, innovative in their intellectual edginess.

“It was an honor to collaborate designing this award-winning restaurant with Studio Writers, Ellia and Junghyun Park and our Madison Avenue team,” said BoConcept Madison Avenue B2B Director Dimitri Gialopsos. “The final outcome merged aesthetic, functional and experiential approaches into the layout, and included the perfect pieces to achieve the team’s vision. Atomix provides its guests with an outstanding overall dining experience in a creative atmosphere, and we are looking forward to continuing to partner with restaurants, hotels and office space with our contract services.”

BoConcept has been strengthening its hospitality and office business to business contract work in recent years, creating spaces that are functional and appealing. To learn more, visit https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/contract

About BoConcept



Since opening its first franchise in Paris in 1993, BoConcept has become a global leader in the design of bold, stylish furniture, boasting nearly 300 locations in 65 countries around the world. Founded in Denmark in 1952, BoConcept differentiates itself by offering premium quality, modern designs that elevate interior spaces to achieve their full potential. The company remains focused on creating functional furniture for the urban consumer through partnerships with the world’s leading interior designers. Backed by a proven global concept and strong franchise support system, BoConcept’s 15 U.S. locations include a flagship store, which opened in December 2017 on New York City’s famed Madison Avenue. For more information please visit www.boconcept.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/boconcept/franchise.

About Atomix



Junghyun and Ellia Park are the husband-and-wife team behind Atomix, in partnership with Hand Hospitality. Atomix is the sister-restaurant to the couple’s debut project Atoboy (opened July 2016), and is a Korean fine-dining restaurant that offers two unique experiences: the first floor features an intimate bar and lounge where guests may enjoy cocktails and snacks, while the lower level dining room serves a $205++ per person, multi-course tasting menu for dinner. Atomix is located at 104 East 30th Street, between Park and Lexington Avenues, in New York City. The bar and lounge is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30pm to 12:00am, and the dining room is open Tuesday through Saturday, with seatings at 6:00pm and 9:00pm. Reservations are required for the dining room and can be made via Tock. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For more information, please email info@atomixnyc.com or visit www.atomixnyc.com. Follow Atomix on Instagram (@atomixnyc) or Facebook (/atomixnyc).

Contact:

Lauren Turner

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com