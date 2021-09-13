Bobby Flay To Bring Bobby’s Burgers to Harrah’s Plus More from What Now Media Group’s Weekly Pre-Opening Restaurant News Report

Dive into this week’s top stories from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, and San Francisco

( RestaurantNews.com ) What Now Media Group, Inc. , the industry-leading publisher of pre-opening restaurant news, has released its weekly bulletin with the biggest stories from its 12 watchdog markets for Sept. 6 – 12, 2021:

“If you sell to restaurants and your category is still available, you should become one of our Exclusive Preferred Partners,” said Liz Vickers, Vice President of Sales at What Now Media Group, Inc. “Our Preferred Partners not only get our pre-opening restaurant news in advance, but we connect them directly to the owners of these incoming and expanding restaurants so their sales pipelines stay stocked.

In addition to its Preferred Partner Program, What Now publishes breaking pre-opening restaurant news on dedicated market-specific websites and has an ever-growing, unique readership of 7.5 million. The publication is in 12 markets and plans on reaching 30 by the end of 2022 for coast-to-coast coverage.

To learn more about becoming a Preferred Partner, email Liz@WhatNowMediaGroup.com , or to share pre-opening restaurant news, email News@WhatNowMediaGroup.com .

About What Now Media Group, Inc.

What Now Media Group, Inc. (What Now) researchers and news reporters scour online and public information sites for intel about new leases and businesses, with a focus on restaurants, to help vendors fill their sales pipeline with actionable pre-opening data, make personal contacts and unlock targeted marketing opportunities. What Now is the first to dig up scoop on yet-to-be-announced brick and mortar businesses, publishing breaking news on dedicated market-specific websites for an ever-growing, unique readership of 7.5 million.

Founder Caleb J. Spivak launched What Now Media Group in 2010 with a blog that became a trusted source for hospitality news in Atlanta. In 2017, What Now Atlanta formalized operations with the launch of its Preferred Partner Program, monetizing and offering actionable data about coming-soon restaurants for the benefit of foodservice sales professionals. The company now serves a total of nine cities. For more information and to become a Preferred Partner, visit WhatNowMediaGroup.com or each individual web domain: WhatNowAtlanta.com , WhatNowChicago.com , WhatNowDFW.com , WhatNowDenver.com , WhatNowVegas.com , WhatNowLosAngeles.com , WhatNowNY.com , WhatNowOrlando.com , WhatNowPhilly.com , WhatNowPhoenix.com , WhatNowSanDiego.com , and WhatNowSF.com .

Contact:

Liz Vickers

631-804-5658

Liz@WhatNowMediaGroup.com

More from What Now Media Group

The post Bobby Flay To Bring Bobby’s Burgers to Harrah’s Plus More from What Now Media Group’s Weekly Pre-Opening Restaurant News Report first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.