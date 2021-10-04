Boba Tea Cafe, Teaspoon, Experiences Exponential Growth

Three more Teaspoon units are set to open by the end of 2021.

Glendale, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Move over milkshakes. Boba tea is the hottest new craving and Teaspoon has the franchise sales to prove it. Another bulk of signings hits the books this week, adding 3 additional units to the franchise network.

“The success we’ve experienced has been amazing,” stated Amy Lai, Co-Founder of Teaspoon. “Once we signed those first few units, people could see the smooth operation and beautiful menu experience we have here.”

The group signed their second Las Vegas location, this one being in the Summerlin area. It was signed for by Franchesta Hammonds and Adina d’Almeida. Vil and Jane Mounivong signed for a multi-unit deal in California. The two new units will be in Cerritos and in Tustin.

“We have a few more franchises in the works even now. We’re just buttoning up some details with those franchise partners and will be announcing more new units very soon,” stated Lai.

The company has sold a total of 28 franchise locations since the start of 2021 – six of these units were sold in August and five were announced in September. “The frequency of our franchise sales is a clear indicator to potential franchisees that Teaspoon is a solid opportunity that they shouldn’t pass up,” asserted Lai.

Teaspoon specializes in boba teas, plus other dessert menu items. It’s a QSR model, convenient and pandemic-proof. “Our model bends to the times we’re living in. Whether someone wants to stay and read a book or they want to order ahead through our Teaspoon App on their way to work, we’ve got them covered,” said Lai. Teaspoon is also known for its branded rewards app.

