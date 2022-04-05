Boba Tea Cafe, Teaspoon, Announces Five New Franchise Deals

The Boba tea sensation has brought on new franchise partners over the past 3 months and is sharing their 2022 expansion projection.

Modesto, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Boba tea fans will see the California-based brand, Teaspoon , hit even more towns thanks to five new franchise agreements for both single and multi-unit territories.

The deals span December 2021 to March of this year, bringing the total franchise location count for the company to over 40.

2021 closed out strong for Teaspoon, bringing on two new territories to the network. Plano, Texas gained a store owned by Mark Yang, George Li, and Tony Tang; this will be the first location in the Dallas area. California saw a new deal in December too, signing the Eastvale territory with Joan Parkman and Jo Ann Bucsit.

The sales success didn’t slow down for Teaspoon as it kicked off the year with yet another California territory, this time in Chino Hills; Gerald Lou, Lucas Chan, Christie Tang, and Brian Chen are the franchise owners. Finally, March rounded out with four additional territory signings, all in California. Tracy is gaining a new store owned by Derik Quach and Han Le. Topping off the month is a strong multi-unit deal that covers Folsom, Sacramento, and Elk Grove owned by Hady Abou El Kheir and Ahmed Farag.

“Sales are thriving due to multiple reasons,” stated Amy Lai, Co-Founder of Teaspoon. “Our brand is on- point for today’s culture, our model has been proven throughout a variety of markets and conditions and the $2 billion boba tea market is projected to grow at least another 9% in the next years to come.”

The five new agreements are just the beginning. Another agreement has also been executed for the Del Amo Mall located in Torrance, CA. In total, Teaspoon currently is on track for 18 total openings this year.

The Teaspoon team is actively seeking new franchise partners to join their network and territories are selling fast. Individuals interested in learning more information can visit www.teaspoonlife.com/franchise to get started.

About Teaspoon

Established in 2015, Teaspoon is a trendy, new kind of tea brand where customers can enjoy unique, handcrafted tea beverages in a welcoming cafe ambiance. To find out more about opening your own Teaspoon, stop by their website at www.teaspoonlife.com/franchise . To find out more about Teaspoon and their menu, visit www.teaspoonlife.com .

Media Contact:

Amy Lai

amy@teaspoonlife.com

949-617-5117

The post Boba Tea Cafe, Teaspoon, Announces Five New Franchise Deals first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.