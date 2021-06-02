Boba Tea Cafe, Teaspoon, Adds 4 New Franchise Units

New locations span California and Nevada.

Pleasant Hill, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) California-based boba tea cafe, Teaspoon , has welcomed four new franchisees to its network this month.

Showing no signs of a weak appetite, the restaurant industry has continued to explode, including Boba tea cafe, Teaspoon. The franchise opportunity first launched in 2020 has since seen its roster of units – both company owned and franchises – reach well over 25. Nearly 10 of these units were added in 2021 alone.

The new franchise locations can be found in both California and Nevada. Nate Tantingco signed for Daley City and Alex Feng signed for Irvine in California. Tien Huynh signed for Elk Grove. The very first Las Vegas location was signed by Xavien Hood.

The growth for Teaspoon is promising, steadily increasing month after month in 2021 according to Amy Lai, Co-Founder of Teaspoon. “We are thrilled to welcome each and every one of our new franchisees aboard,” stated Lai. “Our vetting process is detailed and we welcome who we think are the best of the best into our network, knowing they will represent our brand well and the amazing company we’ve built.”

The company has worked hard to set itself apart in both the consumer market and the franchise market. “Small batch cooking makes a world of difference in the taste and quality of our boba,” stated Lai. “Using our delicious recipes as a launch pad, our franchisees know they are joining a brand that has set a new standard in the industry for quality and taste.”

The Teaspoon network is still growing. For individuals seeking to join a rapidly expanding boba tea cafe franchise, visit the Teaspoon website at https://www.teaspoonlife.com/franchise .

