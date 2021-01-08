Bob Graham honored for Ocklawaha River advocacy and environmental stewardship

The group fighting a dam on the Ocklawaha River for more than 50 years is honoring former Florida Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham for his many years of efforts to restore the river flowing from near Orlando to the St. Johns River near Palatka. The dam was built as part of an ill-fated attempt to build a barge canal across the state. The Florida Defenders of the Environment, founded by legendary environmentalist Marjorie Carr, will present to Graham the Marjorie Harris Carr Award for Environmental Advocacy 50 years after canal construction was halted.