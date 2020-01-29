Bob Evans Serving The Whole Hog, Rise & Shine Burger

The average consumer makes an estimated 226 decisions just about food every day , many of which happen at the breakfast table: Do you want pancakes or french toast? Bacon or sausage? Home fries or hash browns? The choices can cause serious decision paralysis in breakfast enthusiasts.

Bob Evans Restaurants is making the choice a lot easier with the launch of its meaty new menu item – the Whole Hog . With more than 80 grams of daily protein, the dish is packed with all of your favorite breakfast meats including: two strips of crispy bacon, two sausage patties, two sausage links, and one slice of hickory-smoked ham – paired with two fresh-cracked eggs cooked to order,, one hotcake, one slice of brioche French toast and the choice home fries or hash browns.

For guests who can’t decide between breakfast and lunch, they can now get both by ordering Bob Evans’ new Rise & Shine Burger . Bob Evans’ legendary Rise & Shine breakfast has been reinvented for a new daypart, as a way to drive guests for lunch and dinner. The Rise & Shine Burger is made with a 100% Black Angus beef patty, topped with melted American cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon, crispy seasoned hash browns, and a fresh-cracked fried egg on a warm brioche bun, drizzled with Bob Evans new spicy maple honey that is made fresh in house, and served with one or two sides.