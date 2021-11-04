Bob Evans Restaurants’ Signature Thanksgiving Offerings Are Back, Providing a Wide Variety of Holiday Meal Solutions

America’s go-to for all things Thanksgiving offers guests several to-go and in-restaurant meal options

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bob Evans founded his business on the belief that food has the power to bring people together – and this power is truly apparent on Thanksgiving. Mastering signature Thanksgiving recipes for more than 30 years, Bob Evans Restaurants serves slow-roasted turkey, farm-fresh sides and seasonal pies every day. To make your meal planning easy this year, Bob Evans Restaurants is offering a wide variety of meal options this Thanksgiving that can accommodate gatherings of any size and are available for either dine-in, carryout or delivery*. (*Delivery and other fees may apply.)

“We’ve been perfecting and serving Thanksgiving meals for decades, so when it comes to planning your meal this year, let Bob Evans Restaurants be your trusted partner. Our Farmhouse Feasts make Thanksgiving dinner simple and allow our guests to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the company of their loved ones,“ said Bob Holtcamp, President and CMO for Bob Evans Restaurants. “Even if you just need to bring a pie or side dish to a dinner, or are looking for someone else to handle the cooking this year, we can help. No matter how you celebrate Thanksgiving this year, it’s our privilege to play a part in your holiday celebrations.”

Bob Evans Restaurants welcomes guests to enjoy America’s Farm Fresh this holiday season through its turkey that’s slow-roasted for six hours, house-made bread and celery dressing, decadent pies made from farm-fresh ingredients, and more.

Make Bob Evans part of your celebration at home with a Farmhouse Feast

Here to make your holiday mealtime prep simple, Bob Evans’ classic Farmhouse Feasts return, complete with your favorite Thanksgiving entrées like signature slow-roasted turkey and handcrafted sides made from farm-fresh ingredients such as house-made bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, freshly baked rolls and pumpkin pie. Farmhouse Feasts are packed cold, so guests can heat, serve and enjoy whenever their Thanksgiving celebration takes place.

Farmhouse Feasts come in various sizes, serving four, eight or up to 10 people starting at $59.99. Guests can order their Farmhouse Feast for Thanksgiving by ordering online , or visiting or calling any Bob Evans location. This year, guests have the option to get their Farmhouse Feasts via carryout, curbside pickup or delivery* through Wednesday, November 24.

Plus up your meal at home with sides and pies from Bob Evans

Bob Evans also offers family-size versions of all of your favorite Thanksgiving sides, like house-made bread & celery dressing and mashed potatoes with gravy, that start at $8.99 and serve up to six people. Fall celebrations aren’t complete without dessert – and nobody does pie better than Bob Evans. In addition to its everyday classics (Apple, Cherry, Chocolate Peanut Butter), Bob Evans has seasonal favorites coming back this holiday season, including Pumpkin, Pecan and Triple Berry. Whole pies start at $11.49 and orders for pies and sides can be placed at BobEvans.com or over the phone.

Join us at your hometown Bob Evans Restaurant on Thanksgiving Day

For those looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, or to fuel up before preparing a meal at home, all Bob Evans locations will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can enjoy four all-day breakfast options, including the Original Farmer’s Choice, and a Holiday Celebration Platter for lunch or dinner.

The platter includes slow-roasted turkey, three farm-fresh sides, bread and a slice of pie for $14.99. A premium version features both turkey and ham at $16.99. These platters will be available for dine-in, carryout or delivery* from November 15-25. A kid version of the platter will also be offered as a dine-in special for $6.99.

For more information and to order a Farmhouse Feast, sides, or pies this November, please visit www.BobEvans.com/Thanksgiving .

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 450 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer’s Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America’s Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

