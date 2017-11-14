Bob Evans Restaurants Serves Up Value With Thanksgiving ‘Farmhouse Feast’ To-Go

Save money, time and stress this holiday with heat-and-serve traditional homestyle meals for eight

New Albany, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Every year, millions of Americans take on the daunting task of hosting Thanksgiving, which, for most, means countless hours spent shopping, prepping, and cooking a delicious feast for loved ones. This year, Bob Evans Restaurants is serving up the savings with the Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast – a fully-cooked, heat-and-serve homestyle meal for eight people – perfect for anyone looking to hang up the apron and hang out with family and friends this Thanksgiving.

According to recent research conducted by Bob Evans*, consumers, on average, will spend nearly $200 and 15 hours this year preparing a full Thanksgiving meal from scratch, using high-quality, fresh ingredients, for eight people. As a solution, Bob Evans, known for its delicious farm fresh homestyle meals, is offering the Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast – complete with all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings – for just $109.99. Guests just order online, pick up, reheat and serve. Instead of spending 80 percent of the time researching recipes, creating grocery lists, and working on meal prep, hosts can serve a homestyle meal and spend the rest of the time enjoying family and friends.

“Thanksgiving is a time that’s meant to be spent with family and friends, building memories around the dining room table over great-tasting food,” said Saed Mohseni, president and CEO of Bob Evans Farms, Inc. “We take pride in providing quality, homestyle holiday dishes that our guests are looking to include on their Thanksgiving tables and we’re thrilled to offer guests a complete meal option at such a great value. This allows hosts to spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table with the ones they love most.”

The Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast serves eight and includes Bob Evans’ signature slow-roasted whole boneless turkey breast, sliced hickory smoked ham, bread & celery dressing, homestyle mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered sweet corn, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, rolls, a whole apple pie, a whole pumpkin pie with whipped topping, and a loaf of pumpkin bread.

Guests can place orders online at www.BobEvans.com, by phone, or in-restaurant at one of the 500 locations across the country, now through Nov. 22. If you miss the deadline– or if you’d prefer to let Bob Evans take care of all the cooking and cleaning this holiday – head over to your local Bob Evans Restaurant on Thanksgiving Day for a delicious, homestyle holiday meal.

*Based on average costs of ingredients from national supermarket chains and suggested meal preparation guidelines.

About Bob Evans Restuarants

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates 500+ family restaurants in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; and those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans Restaurant. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on providing quality food and hospitality to every guest at every meal, each and every day.

For more information and restaurant locations, also visit www.BobEvans.com.

