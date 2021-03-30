Bob Evans Restaurants Provides Farm-Fresh Variety For 2021 Easter Celebrations

America’s go-to for Easter holiday meals serves up options for any sized gathering

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) No matter if guests gather for brunch or dinner, Bob Evans Restaurants is making Easter easier by serving up America’s Farm Fresh in a variety of options and sizes this year to suit any holiday celebration.

Guests can select personal or family-sized meals that include Bob Evans’ signature hand-carved turkey slow-roasted for six hours, hickory-smoked hamsteaks sliced by hand and a variety of farm-fresh sides. With several hot and ready-to-heat meal options for dine-in, carryout or delivery, Bob Bob Evans Restaurants Provides Farm-Fresh Variety For 2021 Easter CelebrationsEvans can help with any sized family gathering—leaving more time for the celebration.

This year, the restaurant is offering:

Easter Celebration Platter ($11.99) – The hot celebration platter includes a full portion of Bob Evans’ slow-roasted turkey and hickory-smoked ham, two farm-fresh side dishes, cranberry relish and two freshly-baked dinner rolls. The platter serves one and is available for dine-in, delivery, or curbside pickup the week of March 29.

Easter Celebration Family Meal ($59.99) – Served hot, the Easter Celebration Family Meal feeds up to six and includes a family-sized portion of slow-roasted turkey, eight hickory-smoked hamsteaks, three family-size sides, a dozen freshly-baked dinner rolls and cranberry relish. The meal is available for curbside pickup, carryout or delivery the week of March 29.

Farmhouse Feast (Starts at $59.99) – Packed cold, Bob Evans’ beloved Farmhouse Feast is an entire Easter meal-to-go that is fully-cooked and ready to heat and serve.

The Premium Farmhouse Feast serves 8-10 people and includes slow-roasted turkey and hickory-smoked ham, as well as farm-fresh side dishes like bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, fresh-baked rolls, banana bread, and both cherry and apple pies, for $129.99. Farmhouse Feasts are available for smaller groups of four and eight starting at $59.99.

Guests can order their Farmhouse Feast for Easter now by calling, ordering online or visiting any Bob Evans location until April 3. This year, guests have the option to get their Farmhouse Feasts via curbside pickup, carryout or delivery through Sunday, April 4.

Family-Size Easter Breakfast or Brunch

Order a classic Farmer’s Choice Family Breakfast or new Honey Butter Chicken and Biscuit Family Breakfast, that serves six, to fuel up before your Easter egg hunt. Family-Size Breakfast meals-to-go start at $3.99 per person and breakfast is available all day at Bob Evans for curbside pickup, carryout or delivery.

Plus up your holiday meal with sides and pies from Bob Evans

For guests who may want to cook their own Easter ham or turkey, Bob Evans offers family-sized versions of all of your favorite side dishes, like dressing and mashed potatoes with gravy, that start at $6.99 and serve up to six people. Bob Evans can also help serve up the holiday dessert with cherry or apple pies, starting at $10.99.

Join us at your hometown Bob Evans Restaurant on Easter

No matter if you are celebrating over brunch or dinner, all Bob Evans locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving all of your farm-fresh favorites!

For more information and to order a Farmhouse Feast, please visit https://www.bobevans.com/farmhouse-feast .

