Bob Evans Restaurants: A One-Stop-Shop For All Thanksgiving Needs

The family-dining restaurant is open on Thanksgiving Day and offers a variety of Thanksgiving meal solutions so that Americans can spend more time with family and less time cooking this year

New Albany, OH (RestaurantNews.com) As a restaurant founded on the philosophy of hospitality, no one understands the importance of spending time with loved ones on Thanksgiving better than Bob Evans Restaurants. To help people spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family this holiday, the family-dining restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving and is, once again, offering a variety of Farmhouse Feast heat-and-serve options to-go for pick up – a fully-cooked homestyle meal without the hassle.

“We serve Thanksgiving 364 days a year, which makes us experts here at Bob Evans,” said Saed Mohseni, president and CEO of Bob Evans Restaurants. “Last year we provided delicious, homestyle Thanksgiving food to nearly a million people. We’re grateful that our customers trust us during such an important holiday and we look forward to helping families across the country celebrate and create more Thanksgiving memories this year.”

As millions of Americans across the country are gearing up for Thanksgiving and planning the perfect meal, Bob Evans commissioned a survey to find out just how much time, money and effort goes into preparation for the day. Some results were expected, like more than half of Americans surveyed who host Thanksgiving feel the time spent cooking and cleaning interferes with quality time with family, while others were more surprising. Here’s a look at the results that were uncovered, and how Bob Evans Restaurants can be a convenient one-stop-shop for people this Thanksgiving:

Spend Less with Heat-and-Serve Meal: More than a quarter of Americans expressed they spend too much money on a Thanksgiving meal, spending, on average, $20-$30 per person. Starting at less than $10 per person, a Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast at Bob Evans provides families with a traditional Thanksgiving homestyle meal that will not only keep their stomachs full, but their wallets, too.

65% of Americans said they prefer for someone else to do the cooking and cleaning up after the meal. For those who don't want to do any cooking or cleaning whatsoever, Bob Evans Restaurant locations will be open until 8pm on Thanksgiving Day and offer delicious, holiday-inspired entrees.

Convenience is Key: The Farmhouse Feast is a heat-and-serve meal, which can serve up to ten and comes in five different varieties, starting at $49.99 for four. In need of just an extra side, appetizer or another option to round out the meal? Order Thanksgiving offerings a la carte from Bob Evans, available for pick up at all locations.

The fully-cooked feasts require a minimal amount of prep time; just order, pick up, reheat and serve. They offer different protein choices – slow-roasted turkey or hickory-smoked ham, or both – as well as Thanksgiving classics made with the same farm fresh ingredients Bob Evans is known for, including bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, rolls, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie.

Customers can place orders for the Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast now by calling, ordering online or in restaurant at any Bob Evans location with pickups available through Thanksgiving Day, November 22.

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family style restaurants that has been serving homestyle food to hungry Americans since 1953. Born on a farm in Rio Grande, Ohio and now headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bob Evans Restaurants owns and operates more than 490 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the US. Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans restaurant, where the focus is on providing quality food and hospitality at a great value to every guest at every meal, each and every day.

