Bob Evans Restaurants Offers An Affordable And Hassle-Free Solution For The Perfect Easter Feast

New Albany, OH (RestaurantNews.com) With Easter fast approaching, families across the country are starting to think about this year’s Easter gathering, meaning hours spent dreaming up the perfect holiday feast, time-consuming preparations, and the daunting task of heavy duty post-meal clean up. It’s no secret that the perfect Easter feast requires a lot of time, energy and money. That’s why Bob Evans Restaurants is bringing a new tradition to the table with its Easter Farmhouse Feast® – a fully cooked, heat-and-serve homestyle meal. At just $109.99 for a meal for ten, the Ohio based restaurant is helping families cut costs and stress this year in order to spend more time on what matters most – making memories together.

Last year, the National Retail Federation predicted that Americans would spend $5.8 billion on food alone for Easter, and the average person’s holiday spending would surpass $150. At $10 per person, the Farmhouse Feast® comes with two entrees in addition to all the traditional sides and serves up to ten people, making it the perfect hassle-free holiday solution. Bonus: families will not only keep their wallets and stomachs full, they’ll also have more time to spend on other Easter traditions like dying eggs, Easter egg hunts and eating one too many chocolate bunnies.

“At Bob Evans, we understand the importance and special meaning of sharing a meal with friends and family on Easter,” said Saed Mohseni, president and CEO of Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC, “which is why we’re excited to offer families the Farmhouse Feast® as a quick and easy solution that won’t break the bank and allows them more time to fully enjoy the holidays together.”

There’s something for everyone with this year’s Easter Farmhouse Feast®! The meal comes complete with two entrees – hickory-smoked boneless ham and slow-roasted carved turkey – as well as mashed potatoes with gravy, bread and celery dressing, macaroni and cheese, green beans with ham, buttered sweet corn, 12 freshly baked dinner rolls, cranberry relish, banana nut bread, double-crust apple pie and fan favorite lemon supreme pie (back for a limited time).

Order, pick up, reheat and serve! Guests can order the feast at any Bob Evans Restaurant or online at www.bobevans.com and schedule their own pick-up date now through March 31. The meals are packed fresh, but quantities are limited, so ordering early is highly recommended. In addition to offering this to-go feast, Bob Evans will also be open on Easter during their normal hours of operation for those looking to dine in for their Easter brunch or dinner.

