Bob Evans Restaurants to Offer Free Meal in Support of Veterans on November 11

Special all-day menu for veterans and active duty military to include seven farm-fresh options

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bob Evans Restaurants will be celebrating Veterans Day on November 11, 2021 by offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military. Guests will have seven farm-fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes to choose from. This year’s offering is a continuation of the company’s support of current and former members of the military and a way to pay homage to the life and legacy of founder, Bob Evans, a military veteran himself, who always appreciated and recognized the importance of a homecooked meal.

“Giving back to our communities is a core value of our brand, and every November we look forward to honoring the men and women who have served our country with a free, farm-fresh meal as a token of our appreciation,” said Bob Holtcamp, president and CMO of Bob Evans Restaurants. “We invite all veterans and active duty military to join us on November 11 and look forward to honoring and celebrating them in the way Bob Evans knew best – with comforting food.”

Veterans and active duty military guests can choose one of the following farm-fresh dishes when they dine in:

Country Biscuit Breakfast: A buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans ® Sausage, country gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit.

A buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans Sausage, country gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit. The Mini Sampler: One egg cooked-to-order, hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit, two sausage links, one turkey sausage link or two hardwood-smoked bacon strips and a freshly baked biscuit.

One egg cooked-to-order, hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit, two sausage links, one turkey sausage link or two hardwood-smoked bacon strips and a freshly baked biscuit. Brioche French Toast: Two slices of griddled Brioche bread, dipped in real egg batter, vanilla and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

Two slices of griddled Brioche bread, dipped in real egg batter, vanilla and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup and topped with powdered sugar. Buttermilk Hotcakes: Four fluffy buttermilk hotcakes served with butter and syrup.

Four fluffy buttermilk hotcakes served with butter and syrup. Soup & Salad Combo: Farmhouse Garden Side salad with choice of soup: Chicken-N-Noodles, Hearty Beef Vegetable or Cheddar Baked Potato. Served with freshly baked rolls or banana nut bread.

Farmhouse Garden Side salad with choice of soup: Chicken-N-Noodles, Hearty Beef Vegetable or Cheddar Baked Potato. Served with freshly baked rolls or banana nut bread. Country-Fried Steak Dinner Bell Plate: Golden fried country fried steak smothered with country gravy and served with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and freshly baked rolls or banana but bread.

Golden fried country fried steak smothered with country gravy and served with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and freshly baked rolls or banana but bread. Mushroom & Onion Chopped Steak Dinner Dell Plate: Chopped steak made with 100% U.S.-raised Black Angus beef topped with grilled mushrooms and onions. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli and freshly baked rolls or banana nut bread.

Guests wishing to enjoy a free Veterans Day meal must provide proof of service. Accepted identification includes: US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation.

For more information and local restaurant hours, visit https://www.bobevans.com/veterans-day .

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 450 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer’s Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America’s Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Lauren Rozzo

Fahlgren Mortine

614-383-1619

lauren.rozzo@fahlgren.com

The post Bob Evans Restaurants to Offer Free Meal in Support of Veterans on November 11 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.