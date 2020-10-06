Bob Evans Restaurants Launching New Mobile App, Offering Free Pie

Users get FREE slice of pie with app download and sign up

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) To make ordering “easy as pie” for guests during this socially-distant time, Bob Evans Restaurants is announcing the launch of its new mobile app. The Bob Evans mobile app offers:

Direct Ordering : Order directly through the app for carryout, curbside pickup or delivery

: Order directly through the app for carryout, curbside pickup or delivery Bob Evans Favorites : Create your favorite America’s Farm Fresh orders and save to reorder in a snap

: Create your favorite America’s Farm Fresh orders and save to reorder in a snap Exclusive Offers : Get exclusive and personalized deals and coupons, including a FREE slice of pie when you first download the app and create an account

: Get exclusive and personalized deals and coupons, including a FREE slice of pie when you first download the app and create an account Contact-Less Payments: Save your payment method in the app and use your own barcode for touchless payment when you dine in restaurant

The Bob Evans mobile app is available now for free download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The offer for a free slice of pie for app downloads is available now to new users for a limited-time.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; and those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans Restaurant. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on providing quality food and hospitality to every guest at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

