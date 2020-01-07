Bob Evans Restaurants Launches Branded Dinner Value Platform

Eight “Dinner Bell Plates” feature farm fresh ingredients at a great value

New Albany, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Bob Evans Restaurants is expanding family dinner offerings through the official rollout of the company’s branded dinner value platform, “Dinner Bell Plates.” The new value menu consists of eight diverse entrées made with homemade, farm fresh ingredients.

“The Dinner Bell Plates were carefully chosen for variety and quality of ingredients as a part of our ongoing strategy to bring even more value to our guests in new ways this year,” said Saed Mohseni, chief executive officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “Our goal is to make it even easier for families to enjoy a meal together, whether they’re visiting their local Bob Evans restaurant or placing an order for pick up or delivery to enjoy at their own table.”

The Dinner Bell Plates, now available at all Bob Evans restaurants for $7.99 each, honor the days when a homemade family dinner was a daily priority.

“Dinner bells were traditionally used to call people working across the farm to the house for dinner, so this is a great way for us to pay homage to the hard-working roots of our founder Bob Evans and his wife, Jewell, who made family dinner a priority every night,” said Bob Holtcamp, chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “We know it’s become even more difficult for today’s busy families to sit down at the dinner table for a homecooked meal, so we’re thrilled to provide our guests with eight great, farm fresh dishes that they can rely on any day of the week.”

The eight Dinner Bell Plate entrées consist of guest-favorites, as well as two brand new dishes:

(NEW) Tender Fried Pork Loin : breaded, country-fried and topped with gravy, served with mashed potatoes with gravy and Bob Evans signature coleslaw.

: breaded, country-fried and topped with gravy, served with mashed potatoes with gravy and Bob Evans signature coleslaw. (NEW) Lemon Pepper Sole Fillet : a wild-caught, mild white fish fillet seasoned with a blend of lemon and pepper then perfectly seared, served with a baked potato and sugar snap peas.

: a wild-caught, mild white fish fillet seasoned with a blend of lemon and pepper then perfectly seared, served with a baked potato and sugar snap peas. Smaller Portion Turkey & Dressing : a smaller serving of our iconic slow-roasted turkey and dressing, served with mashed potatoes and gravy.

: a smaller serving of our iconic slow-roasted turkey and dressing, served with mashed potatoes and gravy. Grilled Chicken Breast : a chicken breast grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes with gravy and fresh, buttered broccoli.

: a chicken breast grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes with gravy and fresh, buttered broccoli. Country-Fried Steak : a down-home, country-fried steak smothered in country gravy, served with mashed potatoes with gravy and green beans with smoked ham.

: a down-home, country-fried steak smothered in country gravy, served with mashed potatoes with gravy and green beans with smoked ham. Mushroom and Onion Chopped Steak: topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and beef gravy, served with mashed potatoes with gravy and fresh, buttered broccoli.

topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and beef gravy, served with mashed potatoes with gravy and fresh, buttered broccoli. Homestyle Boneless Fried Chicken : a crispy, boneless fried chicken breast, served with mashed potatoes with gravy and corn.

: a crispy, boneless fried chicken breast, served with mashed potatoes with gravy and corn. Ham Steaks: hickory-smoked ham steaks, served with mashed potatoes with gravy and fresh, buttered broccoli.

For more information about the Dinner Bell Plates or Bob Evans Restaurants, please visit BobEvans.com.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates over 480 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; and those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans Restaurant. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on providing quality food and hospitality to every guest at every meal, each and everyday. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Megan Garbe

Fahlgren Mortine

Megan.Garbe@Fahlgren.com

614-383-1500