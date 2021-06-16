Bob Evans Restaurants Introduces New Pick 2 Combos for Lunch

Select from premium salads, tasty sandwiches and slow-simmered soups

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) To satisfy your farm-fresh cravings for a tasty price, Bob Evans Restaurants is introducing new Pick 2 Combos for lunch and even dinner. Guests can now mix and match two of their farm-fresh favorites, selecting from premium salads, tasty sandwiches or slow-simmered soups. The Pick 2 Combos menu features four new half size premium salads including the new seasonal Summer Berry Salad topped with hand-picked, vine-ripened strawberries and the Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, packed with fresh-diced tomatoes and greens. As a part of the new Pick 2 Combos, guests can also choose from three half sandwiches, including the new Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip made with fork-tender pot roast and served with house-made gravy. This new sandwich will also be available as a full size meal. In addition, guests can opt for a cup of soup from three signature soup options. The expansion of combo selections provides guests the opportunity to pick from a bigger variety of craveable, farm-fresh favorites to create their own customized meal starting at $5.99.

“Our new Pick 2 Combos menu brings America’s Farm Fresh to our guests’ tables at an affordable price,” said Saed Mohseni, chief executive officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “By innovating our lunch offerings, we’re not only remaining competitive, but building out our farm-fresh offerings for our guests to enjoy.”

“With more companies starting to return to their offices, it’s the perfect time to provide our guests great lunch options,” said Bob Holtcamp, chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “We’re proud to offer freshness, craveability and customization at a great value that guests can enjoy in-restaurant or on-the-go.”

Guests can pair new half size salads, half sandwiches, and cups of soup starting at $5.99 (and up to $7.99). The Pick 2 Combos menu options are:

NEW Half Size Summer Berry Salad , a bed of fresh greens topped with chicken grilled to perfection, vine-ripened strawberries, pecans, real blue cheese and a lite berry vinaigrette. (Seasonal item—only available during Summer.)

, a bed of fresh greens topped with chicken grilled to perfection, vine-ripened strawberries, pecans, real blue cheese and a lite berry vinaigrette. (Seasonal item—only available during Summer.) NEW Half Size Wildfire Chicken Salad , fresh greens topped with homestyle fried or grilled chicken, corn, diced tomato, green onions, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and a drizzle of Bob Evans Wildfire® sauce. Served with Wildfire Ranch dressing.

, fresh greens topped with homestyle fried or grilled chicken, corn, diced tomato, green onions, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and a drizzle of Bob Evans Wildfire® sauce. Served with Wildfire Ranch dressing. NEW Half Size Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad , fresh greens with grilled chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, dried cranberries, blue cheese and pecans. Served with Colonial dressing.

, fresh greens with grilled chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, dried cranberries, blue cheese and pecans. Served with Colonial dressing. NEW Half Size Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad , grilled chicken, crispy bacon, hard-boiled eggs, fresh-diced tomatoes and green onions on a bed of greens, topped with real blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing.

, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, hard-boiled eggs, fresh-diced tomatoes and green onions on a bed of greens, topped with real blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing. NEW Half Size Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip , slow-roasted, pot roast with caramelized onions with melted American and real Provolone cheese with two slices of grilled sourdough bread.

, slow-roasted, pot roast with caramelized onions with melted American and real Provolone cheese with two slices of grilled sourdough bread. Half Size All-American BLT , four strips of center-cut hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on griddled brioche bread served with deli pickles.

, four strips of center-cut hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on griddled brioche bread served with deli pickles. Half Size Slow-Roasted Turkey Bacon Melt , slow-roasted, hand-sliced turkey topped with American cheese, tomato and hardwood-smoked bacon on grilled sourdough bread, garnished with deli pickles.

, slow-roasted, hand-sliced turkey topped with American cheese, tomato and hardwood-smoked bacon on grilled sourdough bread, garnished with deli pickles. Cup of Chicken-N-Noodles Soup , old-fashioned egg noodles, tender chicken, hearty vegetables and fragrant herbs in a rich and savory broth.

, old-fashioned egg noodles, tender chicken, hearty vegetables and fragrant herbs in a rich and savory broth. Cup of Cheddar Baked Potato Soup , large cuts of potato blended together in a perfectly seasoned, satisfying, sharp cheddar cheese based topped with bacon and green onions.

, large cuts of potato blended together in a perfectly seasoned, satisfying, sharp cheddar cheese based topped with bacon and green onions. Cup of Hearty Beef Vegetable Soup, tender beef cooked in a tomato broth loaded with carrots, corn, tomatoes, potatoes, celery and onions.

