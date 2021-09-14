Bob Evans Restaurants Introduces New Farm-Fresh Southwest Avocado Dishes This Fall

Avocados and fire-roasted southwest ingredients add fresh flavors to breakfast, lunch, and dinner

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) As home of America’s Farm Fresh, Bob Evans Restaurants is introducing even more farm-fresh flavors to its menu this fall with the addition of its new Southwest Avocado dishes. Packed with vibrant flavor, the Southwest Avocado dishes are topped with new ingredients including fresh avocado, fire roasted corn and black beans, and a house-made cilantro lime cream sauce. Guests can now enjoy these savory southwest-inspired dishes down on the farm for breakfast, lunch or dinner at all restaurant locations.

Bob Evans Restaurants will use Hass avocados, a specific variety of avocado with a delicious creamy texture, in its new dishes. Each avocado is hand-picked by family growers and then sliced by hand in Bob Evans’ farmhouse kitchens fresh for every order. According to Healthline.com , these superfoods are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, providing nutrients, as well as flavor and texture to each dish.

Guests can enjoy the new southwest flavors all day long with dishes like the new Southwest Avocado Omelet. The new omelet has a southwest spin with fresh avocados, diced tomatoes, fire-roasted corn and black beans, and house-made cilantro lime cream sauce. For lunch or dinner, guests can try the new Southwest Avocado Chicken entrée which includes two tender, juicy, U.S. family farm raised chicken breasts. The chicken is grilled to perfection and topped with all the southwest fixings, crispy lime tortilla strips and served with two sides and freshly baked dinner rolls. To feed a larger group, guests can select the Southwest Avocado Chicken Family Meal To Go, which serves up to six. In addition to the new dishes, guests will now be able to add fresh avocado to any of their favorite menu items for just $0.99.

“With our new Southwest Avocado dishes, we are serving America’s Farm Fresh in a brand-new way,” said Bob Holtcamp, president and chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “We’re excited about the addition of fresh avocado to our restaurants as we know it’s a popular and healthy option guests crave. In addition to the new menu items, the fresh avocado also provides our guests the opportunity to enjoy their farm-fresh favorites with a new twist.”

The new Southwest Avocado dishes include:

NEW Southwest Avocado Omelet, a three-egg omelet filled with farm-famous sausage, fire-roasted corn and black beans and cheddar cheese and topped with fresh avocado, diced tomatoes, green onions and house-made cilantro lime cream sauce. Starting at $10.29

NEW Southwest Avocado Chicken, two grilled chicken breasts topped with fresh avocado, diced tomatoes, crispy lime tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn and black beans, and house-made cilantro lime cream sauce. Served with choice of two sides and freshly baked dinner rolls. Starting at $11.99

NEW Southwest Avocado Chicken Family Meal To Go, six grilled chicken breasts topped with fresh avocado, diced tomatoes, crispy lime tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn and black beans, and house-made cilantro lime cream sauce. Served with your choice of two family-size sides and 12 fresh baked dinner rolls. Serves six.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 450 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer’s Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America’s Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

