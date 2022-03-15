Bob Evans Restaurants Introduces New Farm Fresh Protein Bowls

Guests can fuel their busy day with a nutritious, protein-packed, all-in-one breakfast bowl

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the home of America’s Farm Fresh, Bob Evans Restaurants introduces a new way for guests to fuel their busy day with the launch of its two new Farm Fresh Protein Bowls. The all-in-one breakfast bowls burst with farm-fresh flavor guests can enjoy while dining in, on-the-go or at home. Rich in vitamins, garden-fresh veggies, and high in protein, the Double Meat Protein Bowl and the Avocado Veggie Protein Bowl can help give guests the energy and nutrition they need in the morning. Each bowl offers nutrients in every bite, leaving guests satisfied and empowered to conquer the day.

The Double Meat Protein Bowl has 41 grams of protein, and there are 22 grams of protein in the Avocado Veggie Protein Bowl. Healthline.com explains that protein is more filling than carbs or fats, making you feel fuller longer which can help curb cravings and maintain energy levels. Protein intake can also lead to multiple health benefits like building and repairing muscle, boosting metabolism and lowering blood pressure.

The new Farm Fresh Protein Bowls are available at all Bob Evans Restaurant locations and include:

NEW Double Meat Protein Bowl (starting at $10.99), two strips of center-cut hardwood-smoked bacon and hickory-smoked ham atop roasted sweet potatoes, sautéed spinach, real cheddar cheese, diced peppers and caramelized onions. Topped with two fresh-cracked eggs cooked to order, diced tomatoes, hollandaise sauce and green onions. Served with a side of fresh-cut fruit and choice of freshly baked bread.

NEW Avocado Veggie Protein Bowl (starting at $9.99), roasted corn and black beans are served with sautéed spinach, roasted sweet potatoes, real cheddar cheese, diced peppers and caramelized onions. Topped with two fresh-cracked eggs cooked to order, diced tomatoes, fresh avocado and Bob Evans’ house-made cilantro lime cream sauce. Served with a side of fresh-cut fruit and choice of freshly baked bread.

Committed to providing high quality, farm-fresh ingredients to every guest’s plate, Bob Evans is proud to support and partner with family farms like Matthews Ridgeview Farms , who has been growing sweet potatoes for over 100 years, and Church Brothers Farms , who has been producing spinach for more than 20 years. Sweet potatoes and spinach are both rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The vitamin content of sweet potatoes promotes gut health and supports healthy vision, according to Healthline.com , while Health.com reveals spinach can support bone health and immune functions.

“At Bob Evans we’ve been dedicated to serving America’s Farm Fresh to every guest for decades, we work hard to bring innovative new dishes to our restaurants that consist of seasonally fresh ingredients and align with current consumer preferences and food trends,” said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “With the launch of our nutrient-rich Farm Fresh Protein Bowls, we are offering guests a convenient, flavorful, protein-packed breakfast option that not only tastes great but can also help fuel their busy days.”

