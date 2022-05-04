Bob Evans Restaurants Introduces New ‘American Values’ Platform

Guests can put more on their table for less this summer with value menu items offered all day

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bob Evans Restaurants , the home of America’s Farm Fresh, has served farm-fresh food at a great value since its beginning. Bob Evans himself, both an American farmer and a veteran, built the iconic brand on his own family values, such as treating strangers like friends and friends like family. Continuing this tradition, Bob Evans Restaurants is introducing its “American Values” platform this summer, elevating additional ways for guests to put more food on their tables, for less, during a time when consumer spending is strained due to high gas prices and rising inflation rates. The platform includes Bob Evans’ signature Dinner Bell Plates , which are seven homestyle dinners still offered at only $7.99, despite global supply chain stresses.

“At Bob Evans, we understand that the realities of the current economic climate are impacting families in a big way,” said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “We have a responsibility to support our guests’ needs however we can, so we’re offering several ways for them to enjoy our delicious farm-fresh food for less. It’s important that our guests feel good about bringing their families into our dining rooms across the country to celebrate the summer season together over a homecooked meal and not have to sacrifice taste or price to do so.”

Guests can enjoy farm-fresh food at a great value for dinner with Bob Evans’ Dinner Bell Plate menu at only $7.99 per meal. Each of the seven Dinner Bell Plate entrées are handcrafted from farm-fresh ingredients and consist of a main course with the choice of two farmhouse sides. These dishes honor a classic homemade family dinner and provide the comfort of a warm, hearty meal. From favorites like crispy, Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken , to classics like the slow-roasted Turkey & Dressing , the Dinner Bell Plates make it easier for families to enjoy dinnertime together, whether it’s in a Bob Evans restaurant or in their own homes. Bob Evans’ Dinner Bell Plates are available at all locations for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

