Bob Evans Restaurants Introduces “The Best Dang Chicken in Town”

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) With a continued focus on what makes every meal special, Bob Evans Restaurants introduces its new Hand-Breaded Crispy Fried Chicken. Bob and his wife, Jewell, knew that each guest was a treasure and took the time to create meals that brought together farm-fresh ingredients and farmhouse kitchen cooking. Each new chicken dish is hand-breaded using five steps and prepared special for each guest, creating fresher, crispier and juicier chicken. Bob Evans Restaurants is using 100 percent all white meat, U.S. family farm raised chicken to pay homage to its roots in the farming community. The new Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken dishes are available all day with an assortment of farmhouse sides.

In addition to the Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken dishes, Bob Evans is introducing indulgent new Honey Butter Chicken & Biscuit dishes, featuring real clover honey and flaky buttermilk biscuits. Clover honey is made by honeybees that collect the nectar of clover plants and it has a sweet mildly floral taste making it one of the most popular varieties. Bob Evans’ uses 100 percent Grade A honey from Deer Creek Honey Farms in London, Ohio, just a short drive from the birthplace of Bob Evans, the Bob Evans farmstead in Rio Grande, Ohio. Bob Evans’ famous biscuits are made with real buttermilk and wheat flour to ensure a flaky texture and are oven-baked throughout the day to ensure freshness.

“Bob Evans originated from a family farm in rural Ohio, so partnering with family farms to introduce these new chicken dishes gives us an opportunity to bring our guests even closer to the core of who we are as a brand,” said Saed Mohseni, chief executive officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “At Bob Evans, we work hard every day to bring America’s Farm Fresh to our guests and these Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken dishes are a new extension of our longstanding commitment to using farm-fresh ingredients.”

“Down on the farm, we know everything is better handmade – that’s why we take the time to hand-bread each chiccken breast for every order because that extra effort gives the chicken a better, farm-fresh taste that guests will crave,” said Bob Holtcamp, chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “With these new dishes, it’s nice to give our customers something they can get excited about right now. We’re also catering to the reality of today’s dining experience by offering Family-Size options for guests who wish to utilize our carryout, curbside pickup or delivery offerings.”

Guests can enjoy Bob Evans’ eight new craveable Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken dishes at breakfast, lunch or dinner at all Bob Evans locations. “The Best Dang Chicken in Town” entrees include:

Honey Butter Chicken & Biscuit Breakfast, one hand-breaded fried chicken breast with real clover honey, butter, one split biscuit, and two eggs cooked to order. Served with choice of hashbrowns, home fries, fresh-cut fruit or grits and two freshly-baked biscuits or banana nut bread.

Farmhouse Chicken Sandwich, homestyle hand-breaded fried or grilled chicken breast topped with real provolone cheese, center-cut bacon, tomatoes, and onion on a toasted brioche bun and served with honey mustard.

Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Breasts, two hand-breaded fried chicken breasts served with your choice of two sides.

Honey Butter Chicken & Biscuit, two hand-breaded fried chicken breasts with real clover honey, butter, one split biscuit and your choice of two sides.

Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Breast Dinner Bell Plate, one hand-breaded fried chicken breast served with mashed potatoes, gravy and corn.

Honey Butter Chicken & Biscuit Breakfast Family Meal, this family-size meal serves up to six and comes with six hand-breaded fried chicken breasts with real clover honey, butter, six split biscuits, family size portion of eggs cooked to order, and your choice of family-sized home fries, hash browns or fresh fruit.

Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Family Meal, this family-size meal serves up to six and comes with six hand-breaded fried chicken breasts, your choice of two family-sized sides and nine dinner rolls.

Honey Butter Chicken & Biscuit Family Meal, this family-size meal serves up to six and comes with six hand-breaded fried chicken breasts, six biscuits, your choice of two family-sized sides, nine dinner rolls, butter and a bottle of 100% pure Grade A real clover honey.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; and those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans Restaurant. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on providing quality food and hospitality to every guest at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

