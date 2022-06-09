Bob Evans Restaurants Includes Pick 2 Combos Under ‘American Values’ Menu

Guests can enjoy great value at lunchtime with over 36 farm-fresh combinations

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bob Evans Restaurants , the home of America’s Farm Fresh, has always been dedicated to supporting its guests. With its long-term mission of serving farm-fresh foods at an affordable price, Bob Evans is still providing families great value even during a time when inflation rates and gas prices continue to soar. Under Bob Evans new “American Values” platform, Pick 2 Combos are another signature offering that gives guests the opportunity to put more on their tables for less this summer. Pick 2 Combos allow guests to mix and match flavors and have their choice of two farm-fresh favorites for lunch or dinner starting at just $5.99*. From specialty salads, tasty signature sandwiches or slow-simmered soups, there are over 36 combinations for guests to choose from.

Pick 2 Combos are available at all locations for lunch or dinner and can be ordered for dine-in, carryout or delivery. Guests can mix and match their perfect combo from the following menu items:

Half-Size Summer Berry Salad , a bed of fresh greens topped with chicken grilled to perfection, vine-ripened strawberries, pecans, real blue cheese and a lite berry vinaigrette. (Seasonal item – only available through August.)

, a bed of fresh greens topped with chicken grilled to perfection, vine-ripened strawberries, pecans, real blue cheese and a lite berry vinaigrette. (Seasonal item – only available through August.) Half-Size Wildfire ® Chicken Salad, fresh greens topped with homestyle fried or grilled chicken, corn, diced tomato, green onions, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and a drizzle of Bob Evans Wildfire ® sauce. Served with Wildfire ® Ranch dressing.

fresh greens topped with homestyle fried or grilled chicken, corn, diced tomato, green onions, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and a drizzle of Bob Evans Wildfire sauce. Served with Wildfire Ranch dressing. Half-Size Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad, fresh greens with grilled chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, dried cranberries, blue cheese and pecans. Served with Colonial dressing.

fresh greens with grilled chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, dried cranberries, blue cheese and pecans. Served with Colonial dressing. Half-Size Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, hard-boiled eggs, fresh-diced tomatoes and green onions on a bed of greens, topped with real blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing.

grilled chicken, crispy bacon, hard-boiled eggs, fresh-diced tomatoes and green onions on a bed of greens, topped with real blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing. Half-Size Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip, slow-roasted, pot roast with caramelized onions, melted American and real Provolone cheese between two slices of grilled sourdough bread.

slow-roasted, pot roast with caramelized onions, melted American and real Provolone cheese between two slices of grilled sourdough bread. Half-Size All-American BLT, four strips of center-cut, hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on griddled brioche bread served with deli pickles.

four strips of center-cut, hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on griddled brioche bread served with deli pickles. Half-Size Slow-Roasted Turkey Bacon Melt, slow-roasted, hand-sliced turkey topped with American cheese, tomato and hardwood-smoked bacon on grilled sourdough bread, garnished with deli pickles.

slow-roasted, hand-sliced turkey topped with American cheese, tomato and hardwood-smoked bacon on grilled sourdough bread, garnished with deli pickles. Cup of Chicken-N-Noodles Soup, old-fashioned egg noodles, tender chicken, hearty vegetables and herbs in a rich and savory broth.

old-fashioned egg noodles, tender chicken, hearty vegetables and herbs in a rich and savory broth. Cup of Cheddar Baked Potato Soup, large cuts of potato blended together in a perfectly seasoned, satisfying, sharp cheddar cheese based topped with bacon and green onions.

large cuts of potato blended together in a perfectly seasoned, satisfying, sharp cheddar cheese based topped with bacon and green onions. Cup of Hearty Beef Vegetable Soup, tender beef cooked in a tomato broth loaded with carrots, corn, tomatoes, potatoes, celery and onions.

At a time when every dollar counts, Bob Evans is here for its guests. For more information, local restaurant hours, or to place an order, please visit BobEvans.com .

*Menu pricing for delivery may be higher than dine in.

Delivery costs and other fees (including service fees, taxes and gratuity) may apply.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 450 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer’s Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America’s Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Kyle Staten

Fahlgren Mortine

614-383-1626

kyle.staten@fahlgren.com

