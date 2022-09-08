Bob Evans Restaurants to Give Away Free* Banana Nut Hotcakes for New App Registrants

Limited-time promotion celebrates addition of Banana Nut Hotcakes, Banana Nut Farmer’s Choice and Holy Cow Chocolate Cake to Bob Evans menus nationwide

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bob Evans Restaurants has expanded its farm fresh menu with the addition of three mouthwatering new items, including the new Banana Nut Hotcakes, Banana Nut Farmer’s Choice and Holy Cow Chocolate Cake. To celebrate, Bob Evans will offer a free* order of the new Banana Nut Hotcakes ($10.99 value**) for new guests who download the Bob Evans app and redeem the offer available within the platform. The new menu items, which build upon a menu known for its griddled goodness, farm fresh ingredients and handcrafted recipes, are available at Bob Evans Restaurants nationwide.

The new Banana Nut Hotcakes and Banana Nut Farmer’s Choice options reimagine Bob Evans breakfast classics. Details include:

NEW Banana Nut Hotcakes : A fluffy stack of four delicious hotcakes fresh off the griddle, made with fresh-cut banana slices baked right in, drizzled with caramel and topped with pecans, powdered sugar and whipped topping.

A fluffy stack of four delicious hotcakes fresh off the griddle, made with fresh-cut banana slices baked right in, drizzled with caramel and topped with pecans, powdered sugar and whipped topping. NEW Banana Nut Farmer’s Choice : The signature breakfast dish starts with two fresh-cracked eggs cooked to order with a choice of savory breakfast meat, alongside the griddled goodness of the new Banana Nut Hotcakes.

“There are certain items that will always be part of our core menu but getting a chance to reimagine them and add a tasty, farm fresh twist to what our guests have grown to expect is always fun,” said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “We love nothing more than to see our guests gathering around our tables with their loved ones, enjoying family-favorite dishes with something new and unexpected.”

In addition, the expanded dessert menu features a new decadent dish with a fun twist to top it off:

NEW Holy Cow Chocolate Cake : This warm, irresistible chocolate cake is covered in a rich chocolate sauce and powdered sugar, finished with a milk chocolate cow resting on a cloud of whipped topping and served with a scoop of creamy vanilla Velvet Ice Cream.

The new Holy Cow Chocolate Cake brings a local Ohio favorite to Bob Evans Restaurants with the pairing of Velvet Ice Cream , located in Utica, Ohio, and now led by sisters Luconda and Joanne Dager, fourth-generation ice cream making experts. With the partnership between these two Ohio brands, guests at all Bob Evans locations will now get to enjoy premium quality ice cream that has been perfected for over a century.

“We’re thrilled to welcome another local dairy partner into our restaurants, especially one that is so close to home and who, like us, has always had family at the center of everything they do,” said Holtcamp. “Velvet Ice Cream, owned by the Dager family, has long celebrated the power of hand-crafted recipes rooted in premium quality and tradition, so they are the perfect partner to introduce to our guests who value the same.”

Guests can now order Bob Evans new Banana Nut Hotcakes and Banana Nut Farmer’s Choice, starting at $10.99**, and the “udderly” irresistible Holy Cow Chocolate Cake, starting at $3.99**, at all Bob Evans locations for dine-in, carryout, or delivery.

The Bob Evans app is available on iOS and Android. To learn more, find a restaurant location near you or to place an order, please visit BobEvans.com .

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 450 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer’s Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America’s Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

*New registered Bob Evans Restaurant app users can enjoy Free Banana Nut Hotcakes when spending at least $15 before sales tax. Offer available for dine-in, carryout, or delivery. Not valid for use in orders paid for outside of the Bob Evans Restaurants app. Limit one per customer. This offer has a max discount of $12.49. Bob Evans Restaurant App users will need to add an order of Banana Nut Hotcakes to their cart for the item to be deducted at checkout automatically. Upon registration, newly registered app users will have 14 days to redeem the offer. Offer valid 9/7/22 -10/16/22.

**Menu pricing for carryout or delivery may be higher than dine in. Delivery costs and other fees (including service fees, taxes and gratuity) may apply.

