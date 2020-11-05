Bob Evans Restaurants Extends ‘Homestyle Hug’ Program for the Holidays

Send a comforting meal to loved ones near and far this Thanksgiving and Christmas

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bob Evans founded his business on the belief that food has the power to bring people together. But for many families across the country, breaking bread with those they love may not be feasible this year. To keep families close, no matter the distance, Bob Evans Restaurants can help guests send a “virtual hug.” “Holiday Homestyle Hugs” are a farm-fresh way to deliver comforting food to family and friends this holiday season with a few simple clicks. Packed full of traditional holiday favorites, each meal is prepared in the Bob Evans farmhouse kitchen with great care and then delivered right to your loved ones’ doorstep.

“We’ve been perfecting Thanksgiving for more than 30 years, and feel privileged that guests make us part of their holiday celebrations, whether in our dining rooms, or theirs,“ said Bob Holtcamp, chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “But we also know that this year will prove challenging to families who can’t be together in person. Sending a Holiday Homestyle Hug is the perfect way for our customers to bring comfort to loved ones with a hot meal or a delicious ready-to-heat Thanksgiving feast.”

Customers can select from multiple Holiday Homestyle Hug options, including the Farmhouse Feast for Thanksgiving and Christmas, a Family Meal to Go or an individual meal any day of the year. Details include:

Farmhouse Feast: Bob Evans’ beloved Farmhouse Feast is an entire Thanksgiving meal-to-go that is fully-cooked and ready to heat and serve with minimal preparation time. The Premium Farmhouse Feast – which serves 8-10 people – includes slow-roasted turkey and hickory-smoked ham, as well as Thanksgiving classics made with the same farm fresh ingredients Bob Evans serves every day, like bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, fresh-baked rolls, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie. Farmhouse Feasts are also available for smaller groups of four and eight starting at $54.99.

Guests can order their Farmhouse Feast for Thanksgiving now by calling, ordering online or visiting any Bob Evans location up until Tuesday, November 24. This year, guests have the option to get their Farmhouse Feasts via curbside pickup, carryout or delivery through Wednesday, November 25. The Farmhouse Feast is available for Christmas celebrations through January 4.

Family Meals to Go: Bob Evans Family Meals To Go provide a variety of homestyle meal options including new hand-breaded fried chicken, turkey that’s slow-roasted for six hours, farm-fresh salads, fork-tender pot roast, and more, all served with an assortment of farmhouse sides. Most Family Meals serve up to six and prices start as low as $4.99 per person.

For more information about sending a Homestyle Hug and to view a full list of options for delivery, visit https://www.bobevans.com/homestyle-hug .

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; and those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans Restaurant. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on providing quality food and hospitality to every guest at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

