Bob Evans Restaurants Expands American Values Platform with “Sunrise Savers” Breakfast Menu

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) In response to the continued economic pressure felt by people across the U.S., Bob Evans Restaurants is expanding its American Values platform that gives guests a way to enjoy high-quality, farm fresh foods at an affordable price, making it easier for families to put more on their table for less. The new “Sunrise Savers” Breakfast menu features nine of Bob Evans classic, farm fresh breakfast dishes, like the Classic Breakfast and Country Biscuit Breakfast.

The Sunrise Savers menu expands Bob Evans long-standing commitment to providing great value alongside the restaurant’s other signature value offerings, including the Dinner Bell Plates Menu , seven comforting dinner entrees available anytime starting at $7.99, and Pick 2 Combos that allow guests to mix and match flavors and have their choice of two farm-fresh favorites for lunch or dinner starting at just $5.99.

“At Bob Evans, hospitality isn’t just about serving delicious, farm fresh food. It’s about actually taking care of our guests and giving them great experiences,” said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “The best way for us to do that is to make them feel good about the choice to dine with us at a time when families are looking for ways to get more for their dollar. Our new Sunrise Savers Breakfast menu and our entire American Values platform is our way of making it easier for them to enjoy the simple pleasures in life like dining out with friends and family any time of day or night.”

Guests can enjoy breakfast favorites at four tiered price ranges from $4.99 – $7.99. Each dish is handcrafted and perfected with farm-fresh ingredients, like our Bowl of Steel-Cut Oatmeal, made fresh daily and served with real brown sugar, fresh milk and dried cranberries or honey-roasted pecans ($4.99); Brioche French Toast, served with butter and syrup and topped with powdered sugar ($5.99); Sunrise breakfast meal with two fresh-cracked eggs cooked to order, with your choice of warm hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit and served with freshly baked bread ($6.99); and The Classic Breakfast, featuring two fresh-cracked eggs cooked to order with your choice of one of our famous breakfast meats and a side of freshly baked bread ($7.99). The Sunrise Savers menu makes it easy for families to enjoy deliciously-crafted food for less, saving them money and time. Bob Evans’ Sunrise Savers menu is now available at all locations for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

