Bob Evans Restaurants Continues Its Support of Veterans with Free Meal Offer on November 11

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) As a military veteran himself, Bob Evans knew one of the best ways to show gratitiude and provide comfort to this group of honored men and women was through a homecooked meal. Bob Evans Restaurants is honoring his legacy by inviting veterans and active duty military to enjoy a free meal at their local Bob Evans restaurant on November 11, 2020.

A special Veterans Day menu will be available all day and includes a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes that guests can choose from when they dine in.

“We invite all veterans and active duty military to come enjoy a comforting meal at their local Bob Evans as a token of our thanks for their bravery and service to our country,” said Saed Mohseni, CEO of Bob Evans Restaurants. “Our founder, Bob Evans, served in the military and we’re privileged to continue to honor his legacy by thanking the men and women who serve, or have served, with this Veterans Day offering.”

Guests can choose one of the following seven farm-fresh dishes:

Country Biscuit Breakfast: A buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans® Sausage, country gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries or grits.

The Mini Sampler: One egg cooked-to-order, hash browns, home fries or grits, two sausage links or bacon strips and a biscuit.

Brioche French Toast: Two slices of griddled Brioche bread, dipped in real egg batter, vanilla and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup.

Stack of Hotcakes: Four fluffy buttermilk hotcakes served with butter and syrup.

Soup & Salad Combo: Farmhouse Garden Side salad with choice of soup: Chicken-N-Noodles, Hearty Beef Vegetable or Cheddar Baked Potato.

NEW Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken: 100% all-white meat, boneless chicken, hand-breaded and fried to crispy, juicy perfection. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy and corn.

Country-Fried Steak: Golden fried country fried steak smothered with country gravy and served with choice of two sides and dinner rolls.

Guests wishing to enjoy a free Veterans Day meal must provide proof of service. Accepted indentification includes: US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation.

For more information and local restaurant hours, visit https://www.bobevans.com/veterans-day .

